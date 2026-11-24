ESPN, Disney, the NFL and IMAX will present Super Bowl LXI live in hundreds of IMAX locations on Feb. 14, 2027, the first Super Bowl in ESPN's 47-year history and the largest live event in IMAX history.

ESPN, The Walt Disney Company, the NFL and IMAX have reached a partnership to bring the Super Bowl to IMAX theaters for the first time ever.

The announcement was made on Monday. The game will be Super Bowl LXI, and ESPN will televise it across hundreds of IMAX locations. The IMAX presentation is set for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027. It will air in the United States and select international markets, including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil.

Also read Super Bowl LXI to Air Live in Imax Theaters for First Time on Feb 14 2027

Historic IMAX Partnership Details

IMAX calls it a milestone in cinema and the largest live event in its history. It is also the first Super Bowl in ESPN's 47-year history. Ken Potrock, president of Major Event Integration for The Walt Disney Company, said watching the Super Bowl with fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports. He said the first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL and IMAX takes it to a historic new scale.

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With ESPN's first Super Bowl, he added, fans are reached across an unprecedented range of platforms. The theatrical presentation will run more than four hours. It will feature ESPN's main Super Bowl LXI broadcast, Jay-Z's halftime performance, and pregame and postgame coverage. That is more than four hours of football on the big screen.

Tickets are set to go on sale sometime in January. A list of participating theater locations is expected in the coming weeks. The IMAX screening is just one of several ways ESPN is airing the game this year. The network has already announced four alternative broadcasts.

ESPN Broadcast Options Revealed

They include the ManningCast on ESPN2 and Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show on ESPNU. Playbook with Next Gen Stats will air on NFL Network. The Star Wars Funday Football animated telecast will be on Disney+, the ESPN App, Disney Channel and Disney XD. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are on the call for the main broadcast.

The Super Bowl is one of the most widely watched sporting events, which is why companies drop millions of dollars for 30-second commercial spots during the game. The IMAX move is part of a growing trend of bringing live sporting events to the big screen. This year, IMAX and Apple TV teamed up to broadcast five Formula 1 Grand Prix races live in U.S. IMAX theaters. IMAX screenings are gaining even more traction thanks to movies and live events.

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Football is not the only sport getting the IMAX treatment. The move raises some questions for fans. Do standard theater rules apply? Do fans have to stay quiet during the game?

Theater Rules and Fan Concerns

That could be a problem for rowdy or drinking football fans. Can fans use their phones during the game? Live betting is fully ingrained in how people watch football now, and having to walk out to the lobby to place a bet could be a tough sell. Speaking of drinking, the food and drink menu inside the theater could decide whether fans buy tickets to watch the Super Bowl in IMAX.

If you plan on spending Valentine's Day watching the big game, you might want to start strategizing now about how to sneak your chicken wings, chips and dips into the theater.