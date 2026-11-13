Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy details what really happens when a player gets traded at the deadline

Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy revealed the behind-the-scenes chaos of his 2016 trade from the Detroit Lions to the New England Patriots.

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| FTF The Minnesota Vikings traded a 3rd-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins following their loss to the Buffalo Bills. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Danny Parkins ask if this is a good move for the Vikings, and if the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Vikings was more about their offense or defense. , who currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings, took to social media to share his experience of being traded at the deadline.

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The 35-year-old was traded from the Detroit Lions to the New England Patriots in 2016. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

"I got a call from the Lions GM at the time saying I was traded . You then get a call from the team that traded for you .

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They set a flight up with you as fast as possible," Van Noy saidLinebacker Kyle van Noy #17 of the Minnesota Vikings walks off the field after an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Mich. , on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. He explained that the team that acquires a player wants to bring him in as fast as possible to complete a physical.

Van Noy said teams want to avoid a situation like the one involving Maxx Crosby during the offseason, when the Baltimore Ravens backed out of a trade days after agreeing to it with the"The only thing when I was traded the team took care of was moving. Teams give you a certain amount of money for movers and shipping your car.

Lastly, team takes care of about 10 days or 2 weeks paid for a hotel room until you can find your own living," Van Noy said. Kyle van Noy #17 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 25, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn.

However, when it comes to a player's previous residence, they are responsible for handling those arrangements themselves.

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"You can sell the house with a realtor if you bought one in the city you play in or renting you gotta pay the rest of the rent even if you are not living in it," Van Noy said. Van Noy hasn't been traded midseason since 2016 and said things could have changed since then, but he believes the process remains largely the same.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy looks on during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 19, 2025. Van Noy is in his 13th NFL season and his first with the Vikings. He has played for six different teams during his career.

He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Lions before being traded to the Patriots, where he spent three and a half seasons.for one season before returning to the Patriots. Van Noy then signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he spent one season before playing the following three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.