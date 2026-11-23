Imax is working with ESPN, the Walt Disney Company and the NFL to screen the Super Bowl in the company's premium theaters for the first time.

Imax is working with ESPN, the Walt Disney Company and the NFL to screen the Super Bowl in the company’s premium theaters for the first time.

The game will play in hundreds of Imax venues in the United States and select international territories, marking the company’s largest-ever live event. Imax’s recent alternative programming options have included a front-row seat to theCannes Condemns Five-Year Prison Sentence Against Iranian Palme d’Or Winner Jafar Panahi and Pleads for International Support Super Bowl LXI will be held on Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Imax theater tickets are expected to go on sale in January.

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The four-hour presentation will feature ESPN’s main game telecast and the halftime show headlined by, as well as pregame and postgame coverage. A promotional spot and other marketing materials for the event will appear in theaters during Thanksgiving week. Additional details, including a list of participating locations and ticketing information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports, and this first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL and Imax takes it to a historic new scale,” said Ken Potrock, the Walt Disney Company’s president of major event integration. “With ESPN’s first Super Bowl, we’re reaching fans across an unprecedented range of platforms and meeting them wherever they want to be, with unique moments that only Disney and ESPN can deliver.

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” Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, called the Super Bowl programming “a milestone for Imax that further elevates our standing as a premier global platform for entertainment and events. ” “The Super Bowl is a one-of-a-kind global cultural event imbued with spectacle, sound, drama, and heroes — all the makings of a great Imax experience,” he said.

“We’re excited to work in partnership with Disney, ESPN and the NFL to give football fans an unforgettable night. ”Bear Grylls Speaks Out on Russell Brand Verdict After Helping Baptize Him: ‘Justice Has Now Been Served’ and the Victims Are ‘Heroes’