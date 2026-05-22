Suozzi and Fitzpatrick have introduced a bill to eliminate the $1.776 billion 'anti-weaponization' fund established by Trump. The move comes as the Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman, Ken Martin, is facing growing backlash from within his own party due to the release of a 192-page report on the Democrats' 2024 election losses.

Suozzi and Fitzpatrick have introduced a bill to eliminate the $1.776 billion 'anti-weaponization' fund established by Trump . This move comes as the Democratic National Committee ( DNC ) chairman, Ken Martin , is facing growing backlash from within his own party due to the release of a 192-page report on the Democrats' 2024 election losses .

The report, which was released in its entirety, unedited and unabridged, does not meet Martin's standards and has been criticized for being incomplete. The report's release has sparked a heated debate within the party, with some calling for Martin's resignation and others defending his decision. The controversy surrounding the report has also led to a renewed focus on the party's internal divisions and the need for change.

The Democratic Party's brand has been described as 'broken' by some, and there are calls for a new leader who can bring competence, creativity, and moral clarity to the party. The debate has also highlighted the need for the party to move forward and address its internal issues in order to win elections in 2026 and 2028. The controversy surrounding the report has also led to a renewed focus on the party's internal divisions and the need for change.

Suozzi and Fitzpatrick's bill aims to eliminate the $1.776 billion fund, which was established to counter the perceived 'weaponization' of government agencies by the Trump administration. The bill's introduction comes as the party is facing growing pressure to address its internal issues and move forward in order to win elections. The controversy surrounding the report has also led to a renewed focus on the party's internal divisions and the need for change.

The Democratic Party's brand has been described as 'broken' by some, and there are calls for a new leader who can bring competence, creativity, and moral clarity to the party. The debate has also highlighted the need for the party to move forward and address its internal issues in order to win elections in 2026 and 2028.

Suozzi and Fitzpatrick's bill aims to eliminate the $1.776 billion fund, which was established to counter the perceived 'weaponization' of government agencies by the Trump administration. The bill's introduction comes as the party is facing growing pressure to address its internal issues and move forward in order to win elections. The controversy surrounding the report has also led to a renewed focus on the party's internal divisions and the need for change.

The Democratic Party's brand has been described as 'broken' by some, and there are calls for a new leader who can bring competence, creativity, and moral clarity to the party. The debate has also highlighted the need for the party to move forward and address its internal issues in order to win elections in 2026 and 2028





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