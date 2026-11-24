After spending nearly six weeks in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, German Machado is back home with his family, reflecting on his time in detention as he continues to navigate the asylum process.

German Machado speaks with 13WHAM at his home Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, reflecting on Machado's nearly six weeks in ICE custody, his recent release and their family's ongoing asylum case.

SUNY Brockport employee detained by ICE outside home, union says The SUNY Brockport IT technician returned home from work late Monday afternoon — his first shift since being taken into custody. Machado was released Saturday on $25,000 bond from the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility, where he had been held since Oct. 13.

Also read Germán Machado freed from ICE custody after weeks detained in targeted DHS operation

"Losing your freedom is a bad thing, you know, in your mind, in your heart," Machado reflected. "That's something that — you only realize how it feels when when you lose your freedom. " Machado sat beside his wife, Maria Velázquez, in their Batavia home, revealing an electronic monitoring device attached to one of his ankles. "You as a journalist need to be impartial.

Both sides of the story. You have to report and that's it," Velázquez said.

"In Venezuela, you couldn't do that. " She reflected on the hazards of her work, including threats and, at times, violent retaliation for her reporting. "My wife, covering a visit of the opposition leader in our city, she received — some people attacking her, punching her, and they tried to steal her camera and recording — everything. And she fought, and she didn't allow them to take her stuff," Machado said.

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"My eldest went to the garage to open the gate. And when my son was getting inside the driveway, a motorcycle with two guys approached them with guns. And they told them that, tell your mother if she doesn't stop talking, you know what, we are going to kill you both," Machado said. Machado's family fled Venezuela in 2016, seeking political asylum in the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security said Machado had permission to stay until the following year, but the family said he continued to receive work authorization while awaiting a decision on their asylum case. Machado recalled being pulled over during his morning commute Oct. 13. DHS said he was arrested during a targeted enforcement operation.

"I thought that I was going to receive a ticket for speeding too fast in, oh, I don't know what," he chuckled. "I asked them what's going on, and they told me that they stopped me because I had stayed I was illegally living here so I told them that I wasn't — that I was legal because I was told that wait until receiving a resolution or an appointment for an hearing.

" In a statement, DHS said, "To be clear: work authorization or a pending application does not confer legal status in the U.S." Machado’s union representatives said he has a valid federal employment authorization document that expires in 2029. Machado likened his time in federal custody to being an animal in a cage. He recalled spending hours in a crowded room with other detainees and sleeping on the floor in cold conditions.

"I felt very, very small, you know, little. That was the moment when I started feeling lost and afraid and threatened in the sense that I wouldn't be able to defend myself since the things that I was saying — nobody — nobody listened, nobody pay attention," Machado said. His arrest prompted protests and calls for his release, including from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Machado recalled learning about the news coverage of his case from officers inside the detention facility.

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"They mentioned to me that they had seen me in the news and that there were some protests outside," Machado said. "I think it was two or three days without any communication," Velazquez said of her husband's time in custody. "And all of a sudden, people from everywhere. started to text through Facebook, Instagram, started to ask one another about me, how to connect to me, and how to contact me.

" The family's focus now is moving forward as they continue navigating the asylum process in hopes of remaining in the United States. Machado told 13WHAM he feels free and happy, but his experience in detention has left him with lingering fears.

"Still I feel afraid, you know, even though I was released, but still like I don't trust completely that I can be everywhere for free — of my choice," he said. "In violation of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his welcome by almost a decade and failed to depart. He has been released from ICE custody pending his removal proceedings. He will continue to receive due process.

" Velázquez said she's awaiting a written decision following her asylum hearing earlier this month. She said once a decision is made, the family can appeal to have Machado included in her case.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who stood beside our family. During some of the most difficult weeks of our lives, we discovered that compassion is not simply something people express; it is something they put into action. People showed up, made phone calls, wrote letters, organized support, visited Germán, offered transportation, helped us navigate the legal process, and reminded us that we were not alone. We will never forget that," said Velázquez.

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