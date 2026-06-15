Sunshine, warming temperatures settle into Utah forecast

Sunshine is in the forecast for the next several days across northern Utah, with west to northwest winds in the afternoons.Temperatures in the mid- to upper 80

Sunshine is in the forecast for the next several days across northern Utah, with west to northwest winds in the afternoons. Sunshine is in the forecast for the next several days across northern Utah, with west to northwest winds in the afternoons.

Temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s on Monday will climb into the 90s early this week, and no rain is expected. Family, friends remember Utah diver who died after Bear Lake incident Family and friends of a man who died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake have shared their heartbreak and memories following his death.

Greg JoA suspicious bottle with a note reading "Do Not Touch, For Police" prompted a large police response and evacuation at a library in Heber on Saturday, authoritieTwo BASE jumpers died after an incident at Mineral Bottom, a remote area in Grand County. The Grand County Sheriff's Office said one person was a 50-year-old manA West Valley City man died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake, acoordingprompted a response from law enforcement.

The Rich County Sheriff'sA plane carrying a pilot and 11 passengers planning to spend a sunny afternoon skydiving crashed Sunday in Missouri, killing all aboard, authorities said. The Mi





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