Sunshine Returns to San Diego After Drenching Rains

San Diego enjoyed much-needed rainfall this week, with some areas receiving over 6 inches of rain. However, the sunshine is back this weekend with comfortable temperatures and a warming trend expected next week.

Happy Saturday, San Diego! We certainly received a significant amount of rain this week. It has been a very wet couple of days, with nearly every part of the county, excluding the deserts, experiencing over an inch of rainfall. Carlsbad recorded 1.7 inches over the past three days, Fallbrook saw nearly 3 inches, and in the mountainous regions, places like Palomar were drenched with over 6.5 inches. What a week! While the rain may have disrupted some Valentine's Day plans, it was much needed.

The ongoing severe drought, impacting agriculture and extending the wildfire season year-round, made this rainfall a welcome relief. But here's some good news (if you're not a fan of the rain): we are in for a much drier period over the next few days. Sunshine returns today with no rain in the forecast, and temperatures will be comfortable, ranging from the mid to upper 60s along the coast and in the inland valleys this weekend. And if you enjoy warmer weather, there's even better news: we'll be heating up as we enter the next work week. That storm may have created some puddles, but it has left us with a beautiful, sunny stretch ahead. So get outside and enjoy it!





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SAN DIEGO WEATHER RAIN DROUGHT SUNSHINE TEMPERATURE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego arts roundup: Author Fran Lebowitz brings her wry quips to San DiegoAlso this week, CCAE Theatrical takes ‘Curious Incident’ on the road, the Holo Holo Music Festival, Frank Black and more

Read more »

San Diego Clippers serve meals to families at San Diego's Ronald McDonald houseIn a heartwarming gesture of community support, the San Diego Clippers turned Sunday evening into a memorable night for families

Read more »

San Diego Firefighters Contain Brush Fire Near UC San DiegoFirefighters successfully contained a brush fire that broke out near UC San Diego in La Jolla on January 23. The blaze, named the “Gilman fire”, prompted evacuations but was quickly brought under control.

Read more »

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Vintage Train & San Diego State CollegeThursday, Feb. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app + Encore Sunday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. on KPBS and Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. We join Ken aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County.

Read more »

San Diego Braces for Potential Mass Deportations as Trump Returns to PowerRecent enforcement operations in Bakersfield have sparked fear and protests in San Diego. Community members and experts warn that mass deportations could significantly impact San Diego's economy, especially its tourism industry, which relies heavily on undocumented workers.

Read more »

Luca de la Torre Returns to San Diego on Loan from Celta VigoAmerican soccer star Luca de la Torre is back in his hometown of San Diego after being loaned to Major League Soccer's newest team from Spanish club Celta Vigo. The 26-year-old midfielder, who has 24 caps for the U.S. national team, has struggled with injuries this season, making only one brief appearance for Celta Vigo.

Read more »