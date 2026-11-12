Sunset Park Fire Victims Honored as Community Demands Safety Reforms

A vigil in Sunset Park honored six victims of a Nov. 11 fire. Local leaders and religious groups announced financial aid while urging stricter battery and escape safety regulations.

Six individuals lost their lives in a devastating fire at a residential building in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn on the night of Nov. 11. Local lawmakers, family members, community members, and religious leaders gathered for a somber vigil to honor the victims and support the grieving families. The event underscored a community united in grief while simultaneously demanding urgent reforms in building safety and emergency preparedness protocols.

Core Details of the Nov. 11 Fire Incident

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 1:39 a.m., responding just over three minutes after the blaze initially broke out. Upon arrival, they encountered heavy flames engulfing the basement and extending to the first and second floors of the structure. Rescuers faced the harrowing challenge of locating people trapped inside the burning building amidst rapidly spreading fire.

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The fire resulted in the deaths of four residents at the scene, with two others passing away later at the hospital. So far, the NYPD has positively identified three of the six victims: Lin Cheng Zong, who was 47 years old; Weixiu Zeng, aged 52; and Li Sun Zhu, who was just 21. The tragic event also left four civilians injured, alongside three firefighters and two police officers who sustained minor injuries during the rescue efforts.

Religious Aid and Community Support Response

The vigil proceedings began with solemn prayers and a hymn performed by the Western Buddhist Association. Outside the charred and boarded-up building, mourners paid their respects by lighting incense and placing traditional Chinese offerings around a memorial. These tributes included white flowers, candles, and food items arranged near six floral wreaths dedicated to the deceased.

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Pastor Mike Chan of the Chinese Christian Herald Crusades announced immediate relief payments of $10,000 to each victim's family to assist with funeral and living expenses. He emphasized that this is not a one-time assistance but a continuous effort, encouraging affected families to contact him directly for ongoing financial needs or services.

Chan urged churches and community members to support the families beyond the initial payout. He stated that additional fundraising efforts would be announced at a press conference scheduled for Nov. 12 in Flushing, Queens, ensuring that the support for the grieving families remains robust and long-term.

Political Leaders and Survivor Testimonies

State Senator-elect Dr. Larry He, Assemblymember-elect Joyce Xie, and Council Member Susan Zhuang visited two of the victims at the hospital on Tuesday to assess their conditions and offer personal condolences. One survivor, who suffered serious burns and severe emotional trauma, told the elected officials that without the heroic efforts of firefighters, he would have died minutes after the fire started.

Dr. Larry He expressed deep gratitude to the more than 250 emergency and law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, including FDNY firefighters, EMS personnel, and police officers. He highlighted that all the lives lost were immigrants who came to the country to pursue the American dream, noting that the journey was sadly cut short in this tragic event.

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Safety Reforms and Ongoing Investigations

While the FDNY continues its investigation into the cause of the fire, evidence suggests that lithium-ion batteries were found inside the home. Council Member Susan Zhuang called for better education on e-bike and lithium-ion battery safety, urging residents to replace unlicensed batteries with licensed ones to prevent future incidents.

Zhuang also raised serious concerns about the heavy-duty security bars installed on many residential windows in the area. These bars, intended to prevent break-ins, can potentially hinder escape during a fire. Although the final cause is still under investigation, community members reported that some residents were unable to escape due to these security features.

Assembly Member-elect Joyce Xie joined local officials in urging residents to develop comprehensive home fire safety plans. She noted that while schools and workplaces routinely conduct fire drills, many private homes lack an established escape plan. Xie emphasized the critical need for public awareness regarding fire alarms and evacuation procedures to protect families in similar residential settings.