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‘Sunset P.I.’ Comedy Starring Jake Johnson, Jane Levy & Keith David Sets Release Date At NBC; First Photos

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‘Sunset P.I.’ Comedy Starring Jake Johnson, Jane Levy & Keith David Sets Release Date At NBC; First Photos
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NBC has slotted Monday, February 8 for the premiere of Sunset P.I., its new comedy series starring Jake Johnson, Jane Levy and Keith David.

‘Sunset P.I. ’ Comedy Starring Jake Johnson, Jane Levy & Keith David Sets Release Date At NBC; First PhotosAdd us as a Google Preferred Sourceis a 10-episode single-camera workplace comedy following Mickey Wilder and the other private investigators at his Hollywood detective agency.

The comedy centers on Mickey , who is smart, cynical, and heartbroken, but trying to pretend he’s not. Mickey is a private investigator with a knack for solving cases and a former LAPD cop whose life imploded three years ago. David plays Mickey’s boss, Garner Taggart, who runs the Garner Taggart PI Agency where his son Mitch and Mickey are the main PIs. Shalaby plays Raya, who also works at the PI Agency.

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Levy portrays Faye, a smart and resourceful investigative journalist and a force of nature.earlier this year at the network’s Backlot Press Day in Los Angeles, saying they were inspired by the hit 80s dramedy series Goor and Tredici serve as co-creators, writers and executive producers. Akiva Schaffer executive produces and directs the pilot. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

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