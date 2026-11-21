Sunset, Utah, unveiled a new monument honoring veterans affected by Agent Orange and burn pits. Led by Larry Kerr, the memorial educates the public on the lasting health impacts of toxic exposure.

Retired U.S. Air Force veteran Larry Kerr spearheaded the creation of a new monument in Sunset, Utah, dedicated to honoring military personnel impacted by Agent Orange and other toxic exposures during and after the Vietnam War. The large orange and black memorial, located behind Sunset City Hall at 200 W. 1300 North, stands as a testament to the long-term health consequences faced by veterans and their families.

Kerr, who served in Vietnam and continues to battle health issues linked to the herbicide, believes this installation is the largest of its kind in the United States. The dedication ceremony brought together military veterans, community members, and family members of those affected to recognize the enduring toll of chemical warfare on service members.

Also read Stars Joined Polo Ralph Lauren to Toast the New Blaze Bag at Sunset Tower

The Lasting Impact of Toxic Exposure

Agent Orange was a defoliant herbicide used by U.S. forces to clear dense foliage and destroy enemy crops in Vietnam. The chemical was part of a massive program where the military deployed 19 million gallons of herbicides during the conflict. Retired U.S. Army Colonel Marlene Summers addressed the gathering, emphasizing the sheer volume of toxic substances released into the environment.

The herbicide causes leaves to fall off plants, but it also carries severe health risks for those exposed. According to informational panels at the site, approximately 750,000 U.S. military veterans have died due to exposure to Agent Orange. The chemical is linked to a wide range of cancers, neurological disorders, and birth defects among the children of veterans who encountered the substance.

Advertisement

Voices of Remembrance and Apology

Hannah Smalling, whose father was impacted by Agent Orange, spoke about the invisible burdens carried by veterans. She noted that for many, the battle continued long after their service ended. "In some cases, it continued to take things from them long after they believed their service was behind them," Smalling said, highlighting the lifelong struggles faced by exposed individuals and their loved ones.

Col. Summers offered a rare public apology during her address. She noted that veterans often faced hostility upon returning home and were left to fight for recognition of their ailments without institutional support. "Today, the local monument being dedicated to our Vietnam veterans, unfortunately, is happening because those same veterans are the ones who had to find the resources to make this happen," she said. "My apologies you had to do that for yourself."

Education and Future Generations

The monument serves not only as a place of mourning but also as an educational tool for the public. Informational kiosks provide details about the herbicide, the war, and the specific health risks associated with Agent Orange. The goal is to create a space where veterans can commiserate and where younger generations can learn about the human cost of freedom.

Bill Orris, a retired lieutenant colonel and Green Beret, also spoke at the ceremony. He shared personal stories of loss, noting that his father and brother-in-law both died from diseases linked to Agent Orange exposure. He explained that exposure could occur through skin contact, inhalation, or accidental ingestion, making avoidance nearly impossible in the jungle environment.

Advertisement

Broader Scope of Veteran Health Issues

While the primary focus is on Vietnam War veterans, the memorial also honors service members exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances in operations after 1990, including the Persian Gulf War and the Afghanistan War. This broader recognition acknowledges that toxic exposure remains a significant threat to military personnel across multiple generations of conflict.

The dedication of this memorial represents a significant step toward acknowledging the hidden costs of war. By placing the monument in a public space in Sunset, organizers hope to ensure that the sacrifices and sufferings of these veterans are not forgotten. The site stands as a permanent reminder of the need for continued support and awareness for those who have been affected by toxic exposure during their service.