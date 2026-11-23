Residents and business owners in Sunset Beach are preparing for another round of king tides after flooding last month left homes and businesses dealing with damage.

Residents and business owners in Sunset Beach are preparing for another round of king tides after flooding last month left homes and businesses dealing with damage.

Residents and business owners in the Sunset Beach community of Huntington Beach are preparing for another round of king tides after flooding last month left homes and businesses dealing with damage. Sandbags lined parts of the community this week as residents worked to protect their properties from rising water. Black said residents are trying new strategies after previous flood-control efforts fell short.

Also read Pismo Beach Pier to close as huge tides threaten the coast

"Half of what we did last time was an utter failure so we went to plan B, trying to come up with a plan C and a plan D." Black said. "There is no final answer. You just try and find a way to slow it down.

" Residents said flooding during king tides is not unusual, but last month's event brought significant impacts. "We live on Park Avenue and Park Avenue floods. In fact there's water coming over right now," said Mike Vanvoorhis, who has lived on Park Avenue for 31 years.

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"The only goal we have is to keep it out of the house. The garage is fine, knocking on their doors is OK, just don't cross the transom," Black said.

Rescue helicopter hoists hiker from trail near Griffith Observatory, airlifts him to hospital "If we have heavy rain inland, it comes down and comes into the harbor and if we have a king tide that's incoming, the harbor just kind of raises like a bathtub and that's the worst case scenario," Vanvoorhis said.

"It just flooded this whole thing," said Tom Jones, general manager of Everyday California, describing the flooding's impact on the business. "We've lost a tremendous amount of business because of it," he said. He added that Pacific Coast Highway closures this week are expected to further limit customer access during a critical shopping period.

"And that's our busy time because of Black Friday and all the rest of that so we're literally losing losing thousands of dollars of business," Jones said. "When they start peeling back the onion, we're gonna start crying for sure," he said. A stretch of PCH between Seal Beach Boulevard and and Warner Avenue is going to be closed starting Monday between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. That's going to happen every day until Friday.

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Those closures are going to be intermittent depending on the flood levels. There is also going to be some closures along some of the side streets as well, something to keep in mind if you live or work in the area.