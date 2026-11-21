Huntington Beach residents brace for major flooding as king tides coincide with El Nino. Learn about sandbag distribution, evacuation plans, and flood barriers for Sunset Beach.

Residents of Sunset Beach are mounting an urgent defense against severe flooding as the Pacific Ocean prepares to reach its highest annual levels. The area, a coastal enclave located between the Huntington Harbour and the Pacific Ocean, is bracing for the impact of the year's king tides, which are scheduled to peak over the Thanksgiving holiday period from November 23 through November 27.

Flooding Mechanisms and Tide Predictions

The phenomenon known as king tides occurs annually during November, December, and January when the gravitational forces of the sun, moon, and Earth align to pull ocean waters higher than usual. Forecasters predict that this year's event will be significantly more intense than previous occurrences due to compounding factors. Jessica Cuchilla, a spokesperson for the city of Huntington Beach, confirmed that the tides will be much higher than those observed in October.

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According to official forecasts, a prolonged marine heat wave, the current El Niño climate pattern, and long-term sea-level rise are expected to combine to add approximately one and a half feet to the predicted high tide levels. The Huntington Beach Fire Department has developed a specific tide chart that accounts for these additional sea-level increases unique to this El Niño year, providing residents with precise data on when the waters will crest.

Community Response and Sandbag Operations

Tony Nobles, the head of the Sunset Beach Community Association, has been coordinating a massive community response effort to help neighbors prepare for the impending floodwaters. Nobles, who noted that he is the primary point of contact for residents sending out information emails, has been working around the clock to organize logistics. He actively assists residents, including those protecting elderly relatives, by providing guidance on home protection strategies.

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To support these efforts, the city of Huntington Beach engaged code enforcement employees to survey the entire harbor area, which includes more than 3,000 homes. Following the flooding events in late October, workers posted notices ordering property owners to take necessary measures to protect their assets. Cuchilla stated that the majority of homeowners complied with these directives immediately.

For the several dozen households that were unable to comply independently, the city identified them as largely consisting of elderly or disabled residents. The municipality passed these specific lists to Tony Nobles and Team Rubicon, a disaster response group, to help assess individual needs and deliver and stack sandbags for those who cannot perform the physical labor themselves.

Property Protection and Evacuation Procedures

Residents are employing various methods to shield their properties, ranging from stacking sandbags to installing plastic barriers. Laurie Hamblin, a resident on Sunset Island, recently received a delivery of plastic barriers after sandbags failed to prevent water from entering her entryway and garage during the October high tides. She reported that water seeped into her garage, ruining her washer and dryer, highlighting the unpredictable nature of flood protection.

Each home in the harbor area is responsible for maintaining its own seawall or bulkhead to keep harbor water at bay. These structures are built to withstand a variety of sea-level heights, but ocean water that breaches a lower seawall can quickly inundate properties. Nobles emphasized that the community is in full prepper mode, with residents on streets like Bayview Drive actively clearing garages and building makeshift barriers.

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The city has also implemented safety measures for drivers and the public during the king tides period from November 23 to November 27. Authorities are installing barriers to protect drivers, homeowners, and businesses from dangerous wakes created when vehicles plow through standing water. Residents are advised to be prepared to either evacuate or shelter in place if necessary.

Climate Context and Future Outlook

While El Niño years are often associated with heavy rain in Southern California, officials caution that there is no guarantee of a deluge. Historical data indicates that most years with the highest flood-related costs have not coincided with El Niño events. However, the warming of the ocean during this climate pattern temporarily raises sea levels, exacerbating the risk when combined with unprecedented human-caused global warming.

The uncertainty of the situation has created anxiety among residents who are unsure which protection methods will be effective. Beyond the coast, inland areas along creeks and rivers are also at risk due to potential extreme rainfall. As the gravitational clock ticks down toward the peak of the king tides, the community remains vigilant, relying on individual preparation and coordinated aid to mitigate the impacts of the rising waters.