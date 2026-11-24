A comprehensive preview of the Phoenix Suns versus New Orleans Pelicans matchup, detailing injury updates for Ryan Dunn, Zion Williamson, and Dejounte Murray, alongside recent teAm performance trends and betting market insights.

Injury Updates and Roster Status

Team Form and Recent Performance Trends

The upcoming contest between the Phoenix Suns and the Recent Orleans Pelicans is heavily influenced by the injury statuses of several key players on both rosters. For the Suns, forward Ryan Dunn has been ruled out of the lineup after suffering a right quad injury. This injury occurred during a previous game when Dunn collided with Utah Jazz player Jaxson Hayes while navigating a screen, resulting in him limping to the locker room. The severity of such injuries can vary significantly, potentially ranging from a day-to-day issue to a longer absence. on the New Orleans side, forward Zion Williamson is listed as probable despite dealing with a left thigh contusion. He had missed the second half of a back-to-back set against the San Antonio Spurs due to fatigue or minor discomfort. Additionally, Trey Murphy III, who has been dealing with jumpers knee, is also listed as available to play. However, Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray is confirmed to be out with a left aNkle sprain. Murray hasn't played since requesting a trade from the organization in mid-November, adding a layer of uncertainty to the Pelicans' backcourt dynamics.

The Phoenix Suns are currently riding a wave of positive momentum, having won three consecutive games. Their most recent victory was a 111-101 triumph over the Utah Jazz on the road,where Devin Booker contributed 23 points and Dillon Brooks added 18. this win extends their strong recent form, as they have secured seven wins in their last ten games. In contrast, the Recent Orleans Pelicans are struggling significantly,entering this matchup with a 1-9 record over their last ten contests. Their defensive struggles have been particularly evident,allowing an average of over 125 points per game during this losing streak. Their last outing noticed them succumb to the San Antonio Spurs with a score of 114-91. the Pelicans are currently five wins and thirteen losses for the season, with their only recent victories coming from a brief winning streak in late October and early November.

Also read Pelicans Dealing With Dejounte Murray's Contract Demands, Social Media Meltdowns, and Stalled Trade Talks

Head-to-Head History and Statistical Advantages

Historical data heavily favors the Phoenix Suns in this rivalry. The Suns have won seven of the last ten head-to-head meetings and have currently won five straight games against the Pelicans. In their last encounter, Phoenix secured a narrow 118-116 victory. statistically, the Suns are averaging 114.7 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their defense is allowing 110.7 points per game. The Pelicans, on the other hand, are averaging only 108.4 points while shooting a lower 42.9% from the field. Defensively, New Orleans is ranked near the bottom of the league, ranking 27th in defensive rating and 29th in points allowed per game. They allow opponents to shoot 48.7% from the field, which presents a significant opportunity for the Suns' offense to exploit. The Suns' bench unit, which ranks eighth in scoring,will also be tested against a Pelicans bench that features quality offensive talent like Jordan Poole and Derik Queen.

Advertisement

Betting Markets and Analyst Predictions

Betting markets reflect the disparity in current team forms, with the Phoenix Suns established as clear favorites. The sportsbooks have set the spread at Phoenix minus two and a half points, with odds of 1.87 for covering the spread. The Suns have covered this spread in four of their last five games and three consecutive games. The moneyline odds favor Phoenix at 1.70, implying a roughly 59 percent probability of victory. The total points line is set at 233.5, with analysts suggesting an under might provide value given the Pelicans' offensive struggles. Key player props include Devin Booker, who is favored to score over 26.5 points and Dillon Brooks,who has covered the over 1.5 assists line in five straight road games. Analysts predict a Suns victory,noting that their starting lineup has been gelling well on the road trip, while the Pelicans continue to be hampered by injuries and defensive inefficiencies.