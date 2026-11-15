Suns vs Lakers Injury Report: Los Angeles Rules Out Star Guard

The Suns will be up against a short-handed Lakers team tomorrow afternoon.

Oct 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and guard Austin Reaves on the court during the first half the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will face a Los Angeles Lakers team missing one of its biggest pieces tomorrow afternoon. The Lakers ruled out Austin Reaves against Phoenix after he suffered a bruised left heel on an awkward landing in Wednesday's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Los Angeles coach JJ Redick told reporters that Reaves did not practice earlier today after previously saying he was day-to-day.

Also read Lakers’ Austin Reaves considered day to day with heel injury

Reaves is averaging a career-high 24.7 points on 40.9% 3-point shooting across 12 games played this season, so his absence is a significant loss for Los Angeles. Cameron Carr is also out for the Lakers, while Collin Sexton , Adou Thiero and Bronny James are listed as questionable. Phoenix did not have any new additions to its injury report, as only Mark Williams remains out.

The Suns have won four of their last five games heading into Sunday's matchup, while the Lakers are on a seven-game winning streak and tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the NBA. The Lakers enter tomorrow with the NBA's top-ranked offense and league's leading scorer in Luka Doncic, who has averaged an outstanding 38.6 points, 7.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from 3-point range..

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"That is what makes him the toughest. It's a 3-point line, and it's the fouling, it's the rim, and then he's one of the elite passers in the league.

"He’s one of those guys, if you give them a consistent look, he's gonna figure it out. Plays at his own pace. It's really hard. We talk about havoc and our pressure, that's a tough one to pressure because his ability to draw fouls and pass and his size.

So, yeah, he's had a hot start to the year, but we're going to need to collectively.

" The Suns have been one of the league's worst defensive teams this season, but have shown significant improvement on that end of the floor over their last five games. Phoenix played really well against the Lakers last season and will now get a chance to see how it stacks up against this year's new-look group that has allowed Doncic to have the ball in his hands a lot more. Tomorrow's game has an earlier tip-off at 2 p.m. MST.

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Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!