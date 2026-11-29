Darryn Peterson, Devin Booker and a spread pick today.

Nov 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecttoday in Salt Lake City, hoping to reverse their current two-game losing streak with the Utah Jazz playing host at Delta Center. It's an early 3:00 pm MST tip for the two sides.

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Phoenix is hoping to do the double over the Jazz after previously downing them back on Nov. 20 — though Utah isn't going to roll over against a Suns team that can clearly be beaten by anybody.