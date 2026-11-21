Here's the starting five the Phoenix Suns will use against the Utah Jazz.

Nov 18, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges scores a basket during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play their third matchup of a five-game road trip tonight in an NBA Cup showdown against the Utah Jazz. Phoenix , which has gone 6-2 in its last eight games, has won the first two games of the trip and will try to extend its win streak against the 3-13 Jazz.

Also read Jazz vs. Suns Injury Report Rules Out 4 Key Players for NBA Cup Game

The Suns are 0-1 in NBA Cup group play, while the Jazz are 0-2. Here are the full West Group A standings heading into the night:Phoenix, who is looking to get above .500 for the first time this season, will continue to be without Mark Williams , while Jaren Jackson , Lauri Markkanen and former Sun Jusuf Nurkic are all out for Utah.

Booker, Green, Brooks and Bridges have finally started to find some rhythm and cohesivness the last couple games. This four-man group was a plus-30 in the win over the Sacramento Kings Wednesday and will try to build off this performance against Utah. After being projected as a potential breakout team, the beginning of the season could not have gone much worse for the Jazz, as they started the year 1-13 and dealt with injuries to Jackson, Markkanen and Nurkic.

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However, they have won their past two games, which included snapping the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak with a 109-97 victory Wednesday night, heading into tonight. Keyonte George scored 30 points while shooting 19-of-34 ⁠from the field and 9-of-18 from 3-point range in each of the two wins without Jackson and Markkanen. ).

"They've been empowering me every single game. I've been beating myself up for some late-game ​decisions I've made in the past. ... But at the end of the day, the team has stuck with me so I have no reason but to continue to be me, continue to trust the work and continue to trust the coaching.

"Tonight's game will begin shortly after 7:30 p.m. MST. Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!