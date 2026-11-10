Suns Reveal Starters vs Spurs

The Phoenix Suns are hoping these players can get the job done.

Nov 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare hoping to extend their winning streak to three tonight, though the red-hot San Antonio Spurs stand in the way. Nov 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Also read Preview: Suns Face Tall Task Tonight vs Spurs

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis is the same lineup as Phoenix's last few games after initially rolling into the regular season with Khaman Maluach as their starting center. All eyes are on Victor Wembanyama tonight, who Suns head coach Jordan Ott deemed the "ultimate" test for Phoenix's big-man duo of Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach.

"Ultimate Test, right? 48 minutes of great center play. People have tried different matchups, whether it's even a bigger wing on him to provide some type of rim protection behind a little bit of a cross-match. And I think those reps in the preseason, we will use some of that," Ott said pre-game.

Advertisement

"They both had their their shots at him, but this is a whole new ball game when you get into the regular season. And then just reading the flow of the game, who has the best matchup with him? Can we provide enough support around whoever has him, and then keep him from the rim? That's the biggest part.

Like you can't be above the rim. It's really hard, especially with Oso, it's hard to to get up that high. So it's just all three different layers. Try to provide the best support to whoever's defending as possible.

" The Spurs are top five in both offensive and defensive net rating this season. After dropping their first two games, San Antonio has reeled off eight-straight wins while deploying a three/four-guard lineup around Wembanyama. Many didn't think the Suns had a chance against the Houston Rockets prior to their Saturday night upset, though San Antonio provides an entirely different ball game. Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI.

Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!