The Suns have a fairly clean injury report once against Sacramento.

Nov 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Los Angeles Clippers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have no new additions to their injury report for Wednesday's night's road matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Only Mark Williams remains out for the Suns coming off their big 117-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets Monday night. The Kings listed De'Andre Hunter and Precious Achiuwa as questionable. Sacramento will also continue to be without Maxime Raynaud and Ben Simmons .

Also read Injury Report: Suns Forward Questionable vs Nuggets

This will be the second matchup of a five-game road trip for the Suns, who have won five of their last seven games. The Suns swept the Kings in all four of their matchups last year and are 3-0 thiss season against teams under .500.

Wednesday's game provides the Suns a great opportunity to build on the success they found with their rotational changes against the Nuggets.after its very poor start to the year, Phoenix mixed and matched new groups on the floor, which most notably included Dillon Brooks being the first starter subbed off and then later checked in as the lone starter with the bench unit. This was previously Miles Bridges' role before last game.

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The numbers still weren't great for the four-man lineup of Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Brooks and Bridges, as they were outscored by five points in the 14.5 minutes they shared the court. However, the adjustment gave Phoenix a clear second option behind Booker in Green while allowing Brooks to have more freedom with the bench unit.

Phoenix is simply searching for a move that can smooth over the drastic difference between its bench and starting units, and moving Brooks with the bench could be just that.

" is still gonna be a work in progress. We have great depth ... These guys are about the right stuff. We have enough guys about the right stuff.

We'll figure this thing out.

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" Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game , while Sacramento is the only team below it at 39.7 per game, even with Domantas Sabonis, who ranks second in the league in rebounds per game.

ESPN gives the Suns a 72.4% chance to win Wednesday's matchup, which will tip off shortly after 8 p.m. MST. Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!