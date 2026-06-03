Suns Reportedly Workout Clutch NBA Draft Guard

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns continue their 2026 NBA Draft prep for later this month with a reporterd workout with Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson. Donaldso

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson reacts before the game to start against the Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns continue their 2026 NBA Draft prep for later this month with a reporterd workout with Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson. Miami’s Tre Donaldson has completed NBA pre-draft workouts with the Jazz, Suns, Spurs, Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, KnicksDonaldson is listed as a 6-2, 195-lb guard who will turn 23 in December - making him an older draft prospect.

Last season he made second-All-ACC team honors with 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in his senior season. The point guard previously spent time at Auburn and Michigan before wrapping up his college career in Miami. Last season, he shot 45.4% from the floor including 35.9% from deep. His combination of shooting and playmaking could see him become a second-round pick.

The Suns have the No. 47 pick in the second round and are without a first-round pick, Guards such as Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin, Jamaree Bouyea and Koby Brea are currently slated to hit free agency in some fashion.

" my personality, my leadership skills, things that they don't get to see every day or on the court as much, or hear,""So, just the way I talk, my vocals, the way I encourage others, and the way I can bring everybody together, I feel like that's what I want to show teams and how I can be that glue guy. " Taylor also highlighted Donaldson's 5.7 assists was the second-most in Miami history while he was one of ten college players to average at least 16 PPG/5.5 APG while hitting 35% or better from three.

The Suns are in need of a "true" point guard added to the roster, so perhaps Donaldson would be a lottery ticket to be molded into that while likely spending time in the G League. Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018.

In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!





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