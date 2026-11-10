Suns Make Final Jordan Goodwin Injury Call vs Spurs

The Phoenix Suns saw Jordan Goodwin questionable entering tonight.

Oct 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin reacts to an officials call during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Goodwin, questionable with a calf injury, was ruled out by Suns head coach Jordan Ott in his pre-game press conference.

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"I think just after shootaround, and then leading into this, he's going to sit this one out. He's close, so we'll hope for tomorrow. But he's real close, but not tonight," Ott said of Goodwin. The Suns are on the first night of a back-to-back, where they'll finish tomorrow night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

It's likely the team wants to be cautious with Goodwin and is preparing to have him ready on Tuesday. Goodwin has now missed a full week of action for Phoenix after suffering his calf injury. The Suns have managed to win their last two games without Goodwin, though Phoenix undoubtedly would like Goodwin's defensive capability and rebounding back into the lineup.

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"Just to build up back into — I think it's been a week exactly today," Ott said on what he needs to see from Goodwin before giving him the green light. "So just to do some intensity stuff and then get it ready to have enough of those competitive minutes for tomorrow night. That's the goal.

"Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 pm MST at Mortgage Matchup Center. The Spurs, winners of eight straight, will have a bit of an easier time getting the ball through the net with Goodwin sidelined — especially with a three or four-guard lineup for San Antonio: "It kind of shifts when Wemby's on the floor and when he's not. But it's their downhill ability.

All of them can put the ball on the floor, even Wemby at his size, it's unique," Ott said of the Spurs' offense.

"All those guys are driving it to you, and then they share the basketball. So that part's a little bit unique. They have elite, high usage guards that can really drive it, but they can also really pass it. So it's kind of like pick your poison.

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Some of those possessions, if you want to pack the paint you're probably going to give up some threes. If you want to take away the three-point shooting of some of those guys, it's probably going to lead to some drives. So they do such a good job of doing both, and that puts you in a tough bind defensively.

"Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!