What did the Phoenix Suns do to deserve this?

Nov 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectknew they were out of NBA Cup knockout eligibility ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, though they didn't know who their two consolation games would come against.

When the dust settled from Friday's action across the league, the Suns may have gotten the shortest end of the stick compared to other teams. The NBA announced the Suns would play the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder as their two makeup games. Phoenix will be in Houston on Sunday, Dec. 6 while hosting the Thunder on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Mortgage Matchup Center.

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Suns fans would have hoped missing the knockout stages would have allowed for an easier schedule. Instead, two teams above Phoenix in the Western Conference standings — a 14-5 Rockets team and one of the best teams in basketball in OKC — is their reward for missing out. That's extremely tough. Beatable?