Lakers Hold Off Suns 131-123 for Eighth Straight Win Behind Doncic's 43

Luka Doncic scored 43 points and the Los Angeles Lakers survived a late Phoenix comeback to beat the Suns 131-123, improving to a league-best 12-2. Phoenix's bench cut a 31-point deficit to five but fell short.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 131-123 on Sunday afternoon at Mortgage Matchup Center, extending their winning streak to eight games and improving to a league-best 12-2 on the season.

Luka Doncic led the way with 43 points and nine assists, while Phoenix dropped to 5-7. The Lakers were without Austin Reaves, who is recovering from a left heel bruise. Despite his absence, Los Angeles controlled nearly the entire game and led wire-to-wire. Doncic scored 20 points in the first quarter alone, his second 20-point opening period of the season, making him the only player in the league with multiple such quarters.

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Lakers Start Strong With Quick Run

The Lakers started the game on a quick 10-0 run with Doncic scoring eight points. He knocked down three of his first four 3-point attempts, and Los Angeles led 23-5 at the first media timeout with 6:57 left in the quarter. At the end of the first, the Lakers were up 33-24 behind Doncic's 20 points. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 10 points despite shooting 2-for-8, and Khaman Maluach added six points off the bench.

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Phoenix answered with a 12-2 run after its bench checked in to cut the lead to single digits with three minutes remaining in the first. The Lakers had four early offensive rebounds in the second quarter and extended their lead to 49-33 with seven minutes left in the half while Doncic was on the bench.

The non-Doncic minutes had been a sore spot for Los Angeles most of the season, but on Sunday they won those minutes in the second quarter. Phoenix chipped away with a small-ball lineup and trailed 64-54 at halftime behind big minutes from Jordan Goodwin. Doncic was up to 25 points at the half, while Goodwin scored nine in the second quarter and was a plus-11 for the half.

Lakers Extend Lead In Third Quarter

The Suns' starters continued to struggle coming out of the half as Los Angeles opened the third on an 8-0 run. Jalen Green picked up a technical foul for saying something to the official after he thought he was fouled on a 3-pointer with 7:58 left in the quarter. Phoenix had no success cutting into the Lakers lead, which grew to as many as 31 with two minutes remaining in the period. Going into the fourth, the Lakers led 104-80.

Phoenix had seven turnovers in the quarter and went 2-for-10 from deep. Los Angeles scored 40 points and shot 14-for-22, 63.6%, as a team in the quarter, and Doncic was up to 37 points and seven assists. Phoenix cashed in four 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the fourth to trim the lead to 108-92.

Coach Jordan Ott elected not to play any starters in the last eight minutes, and the bench, led by Collin Gillespie and Koa Peat, cut the Lakers lead to 117-108 with just over five minutes left. Phoenix trailed by just six with 2:56 remaining and had possession after Ryan Dunn jumped on a loose ball and called timeout.

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Doncic subbed back in with 6:48 remaining after the Suns had trimmed the deficit to 14 and eventually six points multiple times late in the fourth. After a bucket by Doncic, Goodwin was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1:48 left but made just 1-of-3 free throws.

Grimes Ices Game With Crucial Three

A layup by Gillespie cut the lead to 126-121 with just over a minute to go, but Quentin Grimes grabbed an offensive rebound and banked in a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to ice the game for the Lakers. The Suns missed three free throws in the final two minutes, helping ensure the Lakers did not relinquish the lead. Doncic finished with 43 points on 13-of-28 shooting and nine assists. Grimes had 22 points.

Walker Kessler added 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Matisse Thybulle and Jake LaRavia each scored 12, putting all of the Lakers starters in double figures. Los Angeles shot 50% from the field as a team and had six players in double figures. Gillespie had a team- and season-high 26 points off the bench with four assists and four rebounds for Phoenix.

Luke Kennard added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, Goodwin had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Peat scored 10 points with two rebounds. Booker recorded 17 points on 4-of-14 shooting with seven assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks had just one point on two shot attempts, Oso Ighodaro was a team-worst minus-34, and Green ended with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting and was a minus-30.

Suns Streak Snapped On Homestand

Miles Bridges had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists and was the only starter to play in the fourth quarter. The loss was the final matchup of a seven-game homestand for Phoenix and snapped its streak of four wins in five games. The Suns play the second leg of a back-to-back Monday night on the road against the Denver Nuggets.