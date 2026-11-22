The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping grossed $120 million domestically, proving Gen Z audiences are driving a major box office resurgence for Lionsgate's flagship franchise despite competition from Grand Theft Auto VI.

The Hunger Games movie franchise successfully revived its commercial momentum with a massive opening weekend. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping grossed $120 million in North American theaters from Friday through Sunday. This result marks a significant turnaround for Lionsgate after previous entries struggled to match earlier highs. The studio reported these figures on Sunday, confirming the film's strong market performance.

Record-Breaking Box Office Performance

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opened with $225 million in global ticket sales over its first three days. This total contrasts sharply with the $361.8 million lifetime gross of the 2023 prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Lionsgate produced and distributed this sixth installment with a production budget of approximately $150 million. Adam Fogelson, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, highlighted the rarity of a sixth installment reversing declining trends. The film secured the fifth largest domestic launch of the year for any franchise.

Also read Box Office Global: 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on Reaping' at $76M Worldwide

Strategic Positioning Against Major Releases

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping achieved its success while competing directly against the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. Lionsgate executives analyzed the risk of releasing a major theatrical film alongside a highly anticipated video game. Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends for Rentrak, noted that the marketplace has spoken regarding the coexistence of both titles. Grand Theft Auto VI attracted a significant portion of the gaming demographic without cannibalizing movie theater attendance. This strategic timing allowed The Hunger Games to capture the widest possible audience without internal competition from another major entertainment release.

Gen Z Drives Audience Turnout

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping drew a predominantly young demographic to movie theaters. Seventy-four percent of the total audience for the film was aged between 18 and 34. This demographic engagement aligns with other 2026 box office hits like Obsession and Backrooms. Adam Fogelson credited Gen Z and Gen Alpha for demonstrating a strong preference for theatrical experiences. The film featured a cast led by new generation actors including Jo Zada, Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang, and Whitney Peak. Veteran stars such as Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, and Elle Fanning provided supporting roles in the ensemble cast.

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Director Vision and Critical Reception

Francis Lawrence directed The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, focusing on the backstory of Haymitch Abernathy. The film is set 25 years before the original series and serves as a sequel to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Adam Fogelson explained that shifting focus back to the Hunger Games themselves helped restore the franchise's blockbuster status. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was a darker origin story about a villain, whereas Sunrise on the Reaping highlights a beloved character. Reviews for the film were mixed to positive, with a 67 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audience scores were notably stronger.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Context

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping earned an A- CinemaScore from moviegoers, an improvement over the B+ score of the previous entry. Amazon MGM Studios released I Play Rocky in second place, earning $9.3 million from 2,477 locations. The film about Sylvester Stallone received a rare A+ CinemaScore, matching the achievement of Green Book. Overall ticket sales were down 10 percent from the previous year but up 84.9 percent from the prior weekend. The previous week's number one film, Ebenezer starring Johnny Depp, dropped 60 percent to earn $7.7 million domestically.