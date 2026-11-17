The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping is a decent franchise effort that lacks the genre-mixing surprise of its predecessor.

of the 2010s, yet even this series wasn’t immune to franchise-prolonging measures—specifically, those dictating that an ambitious final book must be cleaved into two, usually less successful films.

So it’s all the more impressive that the additional franchise-prolonging measure of has actually managed to open up the revived film series. Despite the imprimatur of actual novels from author Suzanne Collins,The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping threatened to “reveal” character details that seemed either evocatively left to imagination or adequately hinted at by the main trilogy.

Also read The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping Release Date And Book Reading Order

Instead, the ways that they stand alone—in point of view, if not necessarily narrative—have actually introduced some greater variety into this dystopian landscape.circles back to fill in some ample time in between the pivotal 10th games depicted inand the 74th games that kick off the original trilogy. Those games, for anyone in need of a refresher, are a display concocted by the fascistic, far-future North American country Panem, designed to keep its many poor “districts” in line.

Every year, two children are selected from each district to compete in a massive arena battle to the death, with a single victor rewarded for their usually-brutal ingenuity, and later serving as a mentor for future players. Haymitch Abernathy, the drunken mentor played by Woody Harrelson opposite Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen in the first book, is one such ex-champion.

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Most viewers, then, know going in that the younger, hunkier, teetotaling Haymitch with the good hair will survive this supersized edition of the games, a Quarter Quell where the number of players from each district is chillingly doubled. The question is how he survives, and returning director Francis Lawrence, as he did with, does his best to let this story breathe as more than supplementary material .

Haymitch—joined by his fellow District 12 tributes Maysilee , Wyatt , and Louella —yearns to somehow avoid bending to the evil Capitol’s will. His earnest attempts to not play their game catch the eye of a young Plutarch Heavensbee , a Capitol resident who secretly shares his ambition .

Ralph Fiennes is also on hand as the coldly calculating President Snow, seen as a younger man in the last prequel and as a menacing Donald Sutherland in the original films. That’s not nearly everyone.

The Capitol is home to an overlapping mixture of Oscar nominees , nepo babies , and former child-star siblings of other child stars who are all also playing parts famously tackled by others . This gives the Capitol scenes in particular a cleverly uncanny hall-of-mirrors feel, with the upper class embodied by stars related to other stars echoing yet additional stars.lapses into a marathon of introductions and quick-hit imitations.

Haymitch and Plutarch do get revealing shading from their additional screen time. But many of the rest yammer and/or recede, sometimes both, before Haymitch, his friends, and a bunch of potential enemies are finally deposited in another deadly simulation of the natural world .

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This is a colorful deadly arena, full of weird CG animals and sunny brightness captured by Lawrence’s go-to cinematographer Jo Willems. A word of appreciation here for Lawrence and Willems, by way of a contrast. David Yates, the director who took over themovies for the back half of that series, also returned to the series for a succession of prequels, and wasn’t able to do anything like what Lawrence has pulled off so far.

Granted, the material forwas vastly worse at every turn, but the movies didn’t even look especially good despite their massive budgets. Theprequels, if anything, have more visual pop than their previous movies, even if the computer effects here are often on the jankier side. By franchise-expansion standards, these movies dig further into the dynamics of opposing fascism in seemingly impossible circumstances. They’re thoughtful and often unsparing, with only the merest slivers of fan service.

But when Haymitch, hoping to use his highly likely death to sabotage the games, searches for the theme-park-style berm to the arena, it does start to play like a metaphor for the series itself, now on its sixth entry. That is to say, a barrier exists around the material that’s not impossible to traverse, but still makes its presence felt.

It’s wonderful thathasn’t been turned into its own drawn-out trilogy, but by the end of its 158 minutes, it may start to feel almost as if it has been. There are some neat echoes and mirrors of the previous films, from the parallel of Haymitch nervously rising into the arena on a platform just as Katniss will later do to Haymitch’s District 12 girlfriend Lenore belonging to the same musical nomad group as Rachel Zegler’s character from.

But when combined with the impressively stacked ensemble, a world that’s supposed to be filling in with detail becomes endlessly recast and remixed. Zada and Grace make likable and appealing Hunger Games players with principles, yet neither of them are as compelling as the previous movie’s semi-doomed lovers Snow and Lucy Gray, nor canmatch that movie’s surprising mixture of folk musical and wartime-espionage noir. This one is more of, well, aDirector: