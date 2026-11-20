Sunrise on the Reaping features appearances by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson as Katniss and Peeta, anchoring Haymitch's origin story in the wider Hunger Games timeline.

The latest installment in the Hunger Games franchise, titled Sunrise on the Reaping, has confirmed that Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark appear in the film despite being set decades earlier. Starring Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy, the movie releases on November 20, 2025, and serves as the second prequel to the original series following the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Katniss Everdeen Appears in Prequel Film

Author Suzanne Collins and star Jennifer Lawrence have verified that Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reprise their iconic roles in the new theatrical release. The narrative primarily focuses on Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by a sixteen-year-old actor, exploring the origins of his victory in the fiftieth Hunger Games known as the Second Quarter Quell. This edition featured double the number of tributes, establishing the high-stakes environment that forged Haymitch's character.

Also read Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Box Office Projections Surge

The film delves into the traumatic events that transformed Haymitch from a reluctant participant into a survivor who later mentors tributes in District 12. While the movie covers his unconventional reaping and the roots of his alcoholism, it explicitly connects his past to the future events of the original trilogy. Fans who followed the journey from the Mockingjay series will see how the cynical mentor was shaped by loss and political manipulation.

Haymitch's Origin Story and Character Development

Joseph Zada stars as Haymitch Abernathy in Sunrise on the Reaping, depicting the sixteen-year-old tribute during the fiftieth Hunger Games. The storyline traces his journey from a youth in District 12 to the sole victor of the Second Quarter Quell, an event that required him to navigate twice the usual number of competitors. This victory isolates him socially, as the Capitol brands him as ruthless and cowardly, leading most of his district to avoid him.

Advertisement

Despite the stigma surrounding his win, Haymitch forms deep connections with friends such as Burdock and his eventual wife, Asterid. The narrative emphasizes the tragic nature of his youth, noting that every person he loves or grows attached to is dead by the end of the film. His fear of making them targets for President Snow causes him to push away those closest to him, exacerbating his isolation.

Darker Themes and Tragic Losses in District 12

The film presents a significantly darker tone than previous franchise entries, focusing on Haymitch's withdrawal from society and his reliance on alcohol. After winning the games, he returns to find his family and girlfriend, Lenore Dove, dead in sudden tragedies, which accelerates his retreat into the Victor's Village. Burdock attempts to maintain their friendship, but Haymitch's trauma and the Capitol's propaganda drive a wedge between them.

A pivotal moment occurs when Haymitch watches Burdock and Asterid in the woods with their newborn baby, hiding behind a tree to observe their happiness. He overhears the parents naming their daughter Katniss, a detail that ties the prequel directly to the main series timeline. This scene underscores the tragic irony of Haymitch's existence, as he is surrounded by life he feels unworthy of.

Woody Harrelson Returns for Epilogue and Birthday

Woody Harrelson returns to the franchise in the epilogue of Sunrise on the Reaping, appearing alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. The scene takes place well after the end of the Mockingjay war, showing Haymitch at a memorial in District 12 dedicated to those killed by the Capitol. Katniss and Peeta join him to discuss the war's end and wish him a happy birthday, closing a narrative loop regarding his birthday falling on reaping day.

Advertisement

Lawrence described the experience of returning to the set as emotional, noting that she, Hutcherson, and Harrelson remained close with the original crew. The three stars attended the premiere in New York on November 16, 2025, before the wider theatrical release. The final scene shows Haymitch alone in a field with geese, fulfilling Lenore Dove's wish to prevent the sun from rising on another reaping.