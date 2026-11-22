A Change.org petition seeking a four-hour cut of Sunrise on the Reaping nears 70,000 signatures, asking Lionsgate to release footage of Haymitch's story.

The petition requesting Lionsgate to release a complete four-hour cut of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is rapidly approaching the 70,000 signature mark just days after the film's theatrical premiere. The campaign began on November 20, coinciding with the movie's initial release, and has since galvanized a significant portion of the franchise's devoted fanbase to demand more screen time for the prequel's narrative. Fans argue that the theatrical version fails to capture the full scope of the story being told on screen.

The creator of the petition, identified only as Kaitlin, has framed the initiative as a necessary corrective to a truncated storytelling experience. She emphasizes that the additional footage has already been filmed but was excluded from the final theatrical edit, leaving audiences with an incomplete view of the characters and plotlines. The petition specifies three potential distribution methods for Lionsgate to consider when deciding how to release this extended content to the public.

Also read Box Office Global: 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on Reaping' at $76M Worldwide

Central to the campaign is the argument that the extended runtime is vital for understanding the protagonist Haymitch Abernathy and his experiences during the 50th Hunger Games. Kaitlin asserts that the cut scenes provide crucial context regarding Haymitch's relationships and the trauma he endured, which cannot be adequately conveyed in the standard two-hour format. Supporters believe that the emotional depth of the character arc is severely compromised without this additional material.

The petition explicitly calls on Lionsgate to utilize an extended edition release, a dedicated streaming platform drop, or physical media formats like Blu-ray to make the footage available. This demand comes as the studio faces increasing pressure to acknowledge the significant investment in production that was essentially left on the cutting room floor. Fans are eager to see the finished product that reflects the full vision of the filmmakers rather than a abbreviated theatrical version.

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This movement intersects with broader industry discussions about actor Mckenna Grace, who continues to build a formidable reputation in Hollywood. Grace rose from early child acting roles in the 2010s to starring in major films like Gifted and Captain Marvel. Her presence in the industry highlights a trend of young actors taking on complex roles in dystopian genres, adding another layer of interest to the franchise's latest installment.

While the petition has gained traction online, there has been no official statement from Lionsgate regarding the possibility of releasing the four-hour cut. The studio has not confirmed if the additional footage exists in a fully finished state or if it requires further post-production work. Until a decision is made, the signature count serves as the primary metric for fan sentiment and potential market demand.

The demand for extended content reflects a growing trend among modern audiences who prefer deep dives into character backstories and world-building. Many fans feel that the theatrical constraints of the standard runtime force studios to sacrifice narrative integrity for pacing. This petition represents a collective pushback against that model, seeking to restore the intended scope of the story.

Haymitch's role in the Hunger Games universe is iconic, and his prequel story offers a rare opportunity to explore the origins of one of the most complex characters in the series. The 50th Games, known as the Quarter Quell, are already known for their heightened stakes and unique rules. Adding more detail to Haymitch's participation in this specific event would significantly enrich the overall mythology of the franchise.

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The petition's success so far indicates a strong desire for alternative viewing experiences that go beyond the standard cinema release. It suggests that a significant portion of the audience is willing to engage with longer-form content if given the option. This could potentially influence future marketing strategies and release formats for major studio blockbusters.

As the signature count climbs closer to 70,000, the focus remains on Lionsgate's response to this fan-driven initiative. The studio must decide whether to capitalize on this enthusiasm by releasing the cut footage or to maintain the status quo of the theatrical version alone. The outcome of this campaign could set a precedent for how similar fan demands are handled in the future.