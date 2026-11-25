The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping dominates the box office for a second consecutive weekend. Projections show strongholds of $60 to $80 million as it faces competition from Hexed and Focker-in-Law.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is poised to retain the top domestic box office position for the second consecutive weekend following its November 20 premiere. The film, which serves as the second prequel and sixth overall entry in the franchise adapted from Suzanne Collins' young adult series, continues to demonstrate significant commercial momentum. Industry projections indicate that Sunrise on the Reaping will gross between $60 million and $80 million during the traditional three-day weekend, a range that could potentially exceed the upper limit.

Box Office Dominance and Opening Records

Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Ralph Fiennes, and Glenn Close headline the cast of this highly anticipated installment. The movie debuted to strong critical and audience reception, earning a Fresh score of 68% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a Verified Hot 94% Popcornmeter score from audiences, which stands as the best rating in the franchise history. It also secured an A- CinemaScore, indicating robust viewer satisfaction that is fueling its extended theatrical run. The film previously broke the all-time franchise record for the biggest opening Monday, earning $12.9 million. This figure surpassed the $12.3 million earned by Catching Fire on that same day, a metric that previously held the record for the highest-grossing opening Monday in the series.

Also read Sunrise on the Reaping Box Office Success Driven by Smart Release Strategy

Competitive Landscape and Market Challenges

While Sunrise on the Reaping holds the No. 1 spot, it faces arguably the fiercest competition in the franchise's modern history compared to previous installments. Historically, The Hunger Games movies have opened during the pre-Thanksgiving frame and routinely taken the top spot on Thanksgiving Day. Catching Fire had to contend with the wide expansion of Disney's mega-hit Frozen, while later entries like The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in 2023 faced relatively low-performing competitors such as Ridley Scott's Napoleon. In contrast, this year's release must battle two major new tentpoles simultaneously: the Disney animated movie Hexed and the comedy sequel Focker-in-Law. This dual threat presents a unique challenge to maintaining its dominance, a hurdle that neither Catching Fire nor The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes faced in their initial expansions.

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Third Weekend Forecasts and Legacy Comparisons

The next critical test for Sunrise on the Reaping will be its ability to hold the No. 1 position during its third weekend. Previous top contenders like Catching Fire and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes were unable to achieve this, being knocked down by Frozen and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé respectively. However, historical precedents exist for longer reigns, as Mockingjay - Part 1 held the chart for three consecutive weekends, while the original Hunger Games and Mockingjay - Part 2 both led for four weekends. The sophomore drop for Sunrise on the Reaping is projected to be between 32.9% and 49.7%, a remarkably narrow range for a tentpole blockbuster. This suggests a strong retention of audience interest, potentially leading to a third weekend gross between $30 million and $54 million.

Future Runway and Audience Reception

Looking ahead to the third weekend, Sunrise on the Reaping appears well-positioned to secure another victory. The major new release for that period, Violent Night 2, is expected to earn only between $8 million and $12 million at the time of analysis. This leaves a clear runway for the Hunger Games prequel to maintain its number one status. The original Violent Night, which starred David Harbour, opened with $13.4 million in 2022, but the sequel's current projections are significantly lower, highlighting the competitive advantage Sunrise on the Reaping holds. The film's strong word of mouth, reinforced by its high audience scores, suggests that the drop-off in subsequent weekends may remain controlled, allowing it to outperform other major holiday releases.