Suno expands beyond music with Visuals, its new AI video generation tool. The platform introduces credit limits, monetization features, and strict copyright safeguards to protect artists.

Suno has officially expanded its artificial intelligence capabilities beyond audio generation with the launch of Visuals, a new tool designed to create video and image content. This development marks a significant pivot for the company, which initially gained prominence through its AI-powered music creation technology. Users can now utilize the platform to generate up to 15 seconds of video content using three distinct input methods: written text prompts, existing music tracks, or uploaded images. These capabilities allow creators to produce a variety of visual assets, including music videos, lyric videos, and album cover art. The introduction of Visuals positions Suno as a broader creative suite, integrating visual storytelling directly into its existing audio ecosystem. This move addresses a long-standing demand from the platform's user base for comprehensive media production tools that extend past sound waves.

Core Technology Behind H3 Move Model

The engine powering this new visual generation capability is identified as H3 Move, a specialized model derived from H3, which was originally developed by MiniMax. Suno has fine-tuned and optimized this underlying technology specifically to align with the unique ways its community utilizes the platform. Unlike generic visual generators, the architecture of H3 Move is designed to synchronize closely with the structure and narrative flow of a user's musical compositions. This integration ensures that visual outputs are not merely generic clips but are contextually relevant to the accompanying audio track. Brody, the chief product officer at Suno, emphasized that video generation has always been the logical progression of the company's vision, though earlier iterations were too slow and costly for general consumers. The deployment of this new model architecture has resolved those historical barriers, making high-quality video creation accessible to a wider audience of creative entertainment enthusiasts and independent artists.

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New Monetization Structures and Credit Limits

The release of Visuals introduces distinct economic rules that separate video generation from the platform's existing song creation mechanics. Suno has established a specific credit system for Visuals that operates independently from the credits used for audio tracks. Under the current free-tier policy, users are limited to generating only a single five-second video before exhausting their available allowance. This restriction is significantly tighter than the audio limits, signaling a strategic approach to resource management and user behavior. To create additional video content, users must purchase supplementary credits or upgrade their subscription status. This tiered monetization strategy allows Suno to maintain server stability while offering premium access to power users who require higher volumes of visual output. The separation of credits ensures that the platform can scale its video processing infrastructure without compromising the quality of its core music generation services.

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Copyright Safeguards and Artist Protections

In response to increasing legal pressures and industry scrutiny, Suno has implemented rigorous safeguards to protect intellectual property rights within the Visuals tool. The company has introduced new text and visual filters designed to block uploads and prompts that attempt to generate visual representations of specific artists, public figures, copyrighted works, or other protected intellectual property. These measures are part of a broader effort to shield creators from unauthorized use of their likenesses or works. The platform actively scans all generated videos before they are shared with users to ensure compliance with community guidelines regarding harmful content. Furthermore, every visual asset produced through the system is embedded with a digital watermark. This watermarking technology is intended to deter misuse and identify the origin of the content when it is shared outside the Suno platform. These protections aim to create a safer environment for original creators while mitigating the risk of copyright infringement accusations.

Legal Challenges and Industry Context

The launch of Visuals occurs against a backdrop of intense legal activity surrounding AI-generated media and Suno's previous audio products. Just six months prior to this release, OpenAI discontinued its Sora short-form video generator, which had faced similar criticism for potentially infringing on copyrighted characters and brands. Suno itself is currently facing multiple lawsuits from major music conglomerates, including Universal Music Group and Sony Music, over alleged copyright infringement. Additionally, other entities have recently filed suit alleging violations of name, image, likeness, and voice rights. In defense of its technology, Suno has argued that its current models do not allow users to include the names of specific artists in their prompts nor produce outputs that mimic specific real human voices. The company maintains that its systems are designed to prevent the direct replication of protected identities. The success of these legal defenses will likely influence the future design of AI visual and audio tools across the broader technology sector. Users found in violation of these new safeguards face severe consequences, including content removal, account restrictions, or permanent termination of their access to the platform. These measures underscore the industry's urgent need to balance innovation with legal compliance in the age of generative AI.