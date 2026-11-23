Sunnyside Police Officer Christopher Tovar resigned and faces stalking charges for allegedly misusing the Flock license plate reader to track a woman he pursued socially.

Sunnyside Police Department officer Christopher Tovar has officially resigned following a criminal investigation into his alleged misuse of the Flock license plate reader system to stalk a woman. The Washington State Police Department confirmed that Tovar submitted his resignation on November 10, 2025, after being ordered to participate in an interview as part of the inquiry. His departure comes after he was charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree stalking and computer trespass, which stem from a pattern of surveillance and unwanted social pursuit.

Tovar is accused of violating the integrity of law enforcement tools between November 2024 and November 2025. During this period, he allegedly used the Flock automated license plate recognition network to track the movements of a specific individual. The Washington Legislature subsequently enacted more restrictive measures regarding the use of such surveillance technology, highlighting the legal boundaries Tovar allegedly ignored during his tenure. Sunnyside Police Chief Eric Layman stated that the department contacted the Yakima County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent criminal investigation once the misuse was discovered.

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Details of the Surveillance and Investigation

The core of the allegations involves Tovar using professional-grade surveillance capabilities for personal gain. According to court documents and police reports, Tovar contacted the victim on social media in May 2024, attempting to initiate a romantic relationship. When the woman expressed discomfort after he kissed her, Tovar did not cease his contact. Instead, he continued to pursue her, eventually leveraging his access to the Flock system to monitor her vehicle location. In March 2025, Tovar messaged the woman claiming he knew her exact location and that her license plate had been broadcast over police radio for speeding, despite her assertions that she was not speeding.

Upon determining that Tovar had used the Flock system for personal reasons rather than official duties, Sunnyside Police Chief Eric Layman initiated a multi-stage review process. The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave while the Yakima County Sheriff's Office completed its independent criminal investigation. After the sheriff's office concluded its work, the Sunnyside Police Department conducted its own internal review to assess the full scope of the misconduct. This thorough process ensured that all evidence was preserved and that the charges filed against Tovar were supported by comprehensive investigative findings.

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Charges and Legal Proceedings

On October 8, 2025, Christopher Tovar was formally charged with first-degree stalking, computer trespass, official misconduct, and cyber harassment. All charges include domestic violence enhancements, reflecting the personal nature of the stalking behavior. The severity of these charges underscores the breach of public trust and the illegal nature of accessing law enforcement databases for personal surveillance. Tovar appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on October 23, 2025, where he was released on his own recognizance pending further legal proceedings.

The introduction of the Flock system by Sunnyside Police represents a significant expansion of surveillance capabilities available to local law enforcement. Flock Partners is a private company that operates a massive network of camera-equipped vehicles to scan license plates across the country. When a registered plate is scanned, the data is sent to a cloud-based database where law enforcement agencies can query the system for recent locations. While intended to help solve crimes, the system can be abused by insiders to track individuals without probable cause. Tovar's actions illustrate the critical need for strict internal controls and ethical oversight when granting officers access to such powerful investigative tools.

Department Response and Future Oversight

Following the exposure of Tovar's misconduct, the Sunnyside Police Department has implemented immediate and lasting reforms to prevent similar incidents. Chief Eric Layman emphasized that the department has restricted access to the Flock system, ensuring that only authorized personnel can utilize the technology for legitimate law enforcement purposes. Additionally, the department has instituted weekly audits of all Flock system usage to monitor for irregular queries or suspicious activity. These audits serve as a continuous check on officer behavior and system integrity.

Furthermore, the department has limited data retention to seven days for internal records related to the system. This reduction in data storage time minimizes the risk of long-term unauthorized access to sensitive location data. Chief Layman acknowledged that incidents like this harm public trust and stressed the community's right to expect that systems entrusted to law enforcement are used appropriately and legally. The Sunnyside Police Department's commitment to transparency and accountability is evident in these rapid structural changes, aiming to restore confidence in the local justice system and ensure the proper use of advanced surveillance technologies.