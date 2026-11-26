After losing her food stamp benefits, a Houston mother of 11 worried about how she would feed her children this Thanksgiving. Now, a local nonprofit is bringing holiday meals and hope to her family and dozens of others across Houston’s Southside.

A Houston mother of 11 said she was brought to tears after losing her food stamps because she was uncertain how she would feed her children for the holidays.

Thanks to a small nonprofit rooted here in Houston, her family won’t go hungry this Thanksgiving . Erica Lang has 11 children, six of whom live with her, including a baby only a few months old. When her food stamp benefits were cut off, the thought of providing a Thanksgiving meal felt out of reach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I cried about this so many times when I got denied about not having food for my kids for days,” Lang said. But Lang refused to give up.