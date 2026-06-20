Sunny Saturday precedes rain, widespread storms on Father's Day

Sunshine and comfortable temperatures are in store for Saturday - and, to our delight, those conditions will likely persist throughout the day.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes shares what to expect this weekend – beautiful conditions on Saturday followed by a rainy Sunday. Sunshine and comfortable temperatures are in store for Saturday - and, to our delight, those conditions will likely persist throughout the day, so it'll be a great chance to get outside while you can.

Expect pleasant conditions, with wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day and no rainfall in sight, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack said. A couple of fair-weather clouds could develop in the afternoon, but all in all, it'll be a beautiful day under mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Sack said you'll want to enjoy the weather while you can, because changes are likely in the coming hours.

As Sunday gets underway, clouds will increase under a low of around 60 degrees and light winds. Eventually, winds will shift and come in off the lake. A line of thunderstorms is expected to move into northern Illinois, and if it creeps its way a bit further northward, some heavier rainfall totals could develop.

Rain is expected to move in through the noon and into the afternoon, spreading across nearly the entire area and bringing the possibility of embedded thunderstorms along and south of Interstate 80. Sack explained the heaviest, soaking rains will remain south of Chicago, but even the city and areas northward will be looking at notable totals.

Nearly an inch of rain is expected at O'Hare, about an inch and a quarter is likely at Midway Airport and up to an inch and a half is possible in Kankakee. Overall, highs in the low 70s are expected, with temperatures running a little bit cooler near Lake Michigan. By the evening, the rain will start to wind its way on down. A stray shower may be left around midnight before conditions dry out on Monday.

Partly sunny skies and winds out of the north-northeast are expected to bring cooler temperatures then. A couple of cooler days will kickoff the workweek, followed by a welcome return to warmer weather as temperatures rise to around 80 degrees by next weekend.





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