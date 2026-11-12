Sunny Ozell Honors Patrick Stewart Two Weeks After His Death

Sunny Ozell shares a heartfelt tribute to late actor Patrick Stewart, revealing their deep connection and the circumstances of his passing at age 86.

Sunny Ozell has released a poignant tribute to her late husband, Patrick Stewart, marking two weeks since the legendary actor passed away at the age of 86. The former Star Trek icon died on October 28 at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by his wife and following a brief illness involving Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

Ozell Reveals Emotional Closure With Late Husband

Sunny Ozell posted a photograph of the couple embracing on social media, sharing that she and Patrick had left nothing unsaid before his passing. She wrote that while grief continues to come in waves, she also feels profound gratitude for their final moments together, noting that they authentically saw and amplified each other's best qualities.

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The actress revealed that the pair shared nearly two decades of life together, filling those years with deep living and mutual love. Ozell expressed that her heart had to grow to contain her love for Patrick, stating that he changed her forever for the better. She thanked the public for their overwhelming condolences and support during this difficult time.

Official Statement Details Cause Of Death

A statement released on Patrick Stewart's Instagram page confirmed that he passed away following a journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. The announcement emphasized that he was held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, and laughter. His spokesman, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed the details of his passing.

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The statement described Stewart as a Knight, Chancellor, and lifelong Huddersfield Football fan who inspired profound emotion through his lifetime of devotion. It highlighted his invincible grace and the peaceful ease on his face, which serves as an enduring reminder of his dignity, compassion, and humanity in both his art and personal life.

Legacy Of Iconic Roles And Stage Work

Patrick Stewart gained international stardom for his leading role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 to 1994. He reprised this role in various films and the series Star Trek: Picard, which ran from 2020 to 2023. He also earned acclaim for playing Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series from 2000 to 2017.

Beyond television and blockbuster cinema, the classically trained stage actor scaled the Shakespearean canon with great success. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966 and made his Broadway debut in 1971 in A Midsummer Night's Dream. His theatrical achievements included a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Antony and Cleopatra.

Personal History And Family Survivors

Sunny Ozell was Patrick Stewart's third wife, and the couple wed in 2013. He was previously married to Sheila Falconer from 1966 to 1990, with whom he had children Daniel and Sophie. His second marriage was to Wendy Neuss, a producer for Star Trek: The Next Generation, from 2000 to 2003. Stewart is survived by his two children from his first marriage and his widow.

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Stewart was knighted in 2010 by Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama. Beyond his artistic accomplishments, he was recognized for his philanthropy and activism regarding human rights, survivors of domestic violence, global refugees, veterans' mental health services, and animal welfare, particularly for his cherished foster pit bull terriers.