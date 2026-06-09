Sunny Hostin Defends California's Slow Vote Counting Process, Calls America a 'Failed Experiment'

Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin engage in a heated discussion about California's slow vote counting process and America's global reputation. Hostin defends the state's prolonged counting, citing the need for accuracy, while Griffin expresses concerns about voter distrust and the country's state of affairs.

Co-host Sunny Hostin defends California 's slow vote counting process, insisting it's a sign of the state's commitment to accuracy. Meanwhile, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin expresses concerns about the prolonged counting, citing distrust among voters.

Hostin also weighs in on America's global reputation, describing it as a 'failed experiment' and expressing embarrassment over the country's state of affairs, including healthcare, the press, and the current president. Griffin shares her own feelings of disappointment and frustration with the state of the nation. The discussion highlights the differing perspectives on the state of the US and its global standing





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Sunny Hostin California Vote Counting America Global Reputation

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