Planning the weekend or holiday? Friday turns sunny and mild, then rain soaks Sunday into early Monday. Thanksgiving Day looks wet and breezy.

Skies are clear, and it’s a chilly start on this Friday, but a big warmup is on the way with brilliant sunshine sending us to 70° this afternoon.

Saturday turns partly sunny and mild, looking good for the half marathon in Philadelphia. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s, warming to the low 60s by lunchtime, with a high of 68°. It'll be a really beautiful day, but clouds take over Saturday night as a storm approaches on Sunday.

Also read Mild and sunny November stretch, then potential alert for Sunday's storm

A few morning showers could affect the Philadelphia Marathon, though it won’t be as chilly as the half marathon, with temperatures warming through the 50s into the low 60s by lunchtime. Rain turns steadier in the afternoon and may impact the Eagles game. A steady, soaking rain continues through Sunday afternoon and night before ending ahead of sunrise Monday. One to two inches of rain are possible.

Monday clears out with a mild day and partly sunny skies, but a passing cold front brings the chill back for the rest of Thanksgiving week. Tuesday is still mild during the day, then turns colder Tuesday night with temperatures dropping into the 30s by late evening. A chilly breeze blows on Wednesday, with a high of 47° and increasing clouds ahead of the next round of wet weather.

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Gusty winds will keep temperatures in the 40s with feels like temperatures in the low 40s. A good day to stay in and enjoy a big meal.

Then it’s back to sunshine and cool weather for Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, with a high of 52° both days.