Sunni Muslims Protest in Beirut Over Amnesty Law Excluding Cleric Ahmad al-Assir

Hundreds of Sunni Muslims protested in Beirut after Friday prayers against a proposed amnesty law that excludes imprisoned hardline cleric Ahmad al-Assir from eligibility, highlighting sectarian tensions in Lebanon.

In Beirut, Lebanon , Sunni Muslims gathered after Friday prayers on May 22, 2026, to protest a clause in a proposed amnesty law that would exclude certain prisoners from eligibility, including the imprisoned hardline Sunni cleric Ahmad al-Assir.

The demonstrators, many holding portraits of al-Assir and waving religious flags, marched through the streets, chanting slogans demanding his inclusion in the amnesty. The protest highlighted ongoing sectarian tensions in Lebanon, where the political system is divided along religious lines and justice is often seen as selective. Al-Assir, a controversial figure known for his fiery rhetoric and involvement in clashes with the Lebanese army in 2013, has been in prison for years.

His supporters argue that the amnesty law, which aims to pardon those convicted of minor offenses or political crimes, is being manipulated by the ruling elite to target specific communities. The proposed law, which has been debated in parliament, seeks to alleviate overcrowding in prisons and promote national reconciliation.

However, critics say it excludes certain categories of prisoners based on sectarian bias, undermining its purpose. The protest in Beirut was peaceful, with police standing guard, but it underscored the deep divisions within Lebanese society. Many Sunnis feel marginalized by the current political system, which is dominated by the Shia Muslim group Hezbollah and its allies. The exclusion of al-Assir from the amnesty list is seen as part of a broader effort to suppress Sunni voices.

Al-Assir's wife, Amal Shamseddine, was among the protesters, holding a portrait of her husband. She called for his release and condemned the government for what she described as political persecution. The demonstration drew hundreds of participants, reflecting the enduring support for al-Assir among some Sunnis. The amnesty law has been a contentious issue in Lebanon, with various factions pushing for different inclusions.

Some Christian leaders have also called for the release of their own prisoners, while Hezbollah insists on keeping those convicted of terrorism-related offenses behind bars. The debate highlights the challenges of achieving justice and reconciliation in a country still recovering from a civil war and ongoing political crises. The international community, including the United Nations, has urged Lebanon to adopt a comprehensive and fair amnesty that respects human rights.

However, progress has been slow, and the protest on May 22 was a reminder of the frustration among many Lebanese who feel the law is being used as a political tool. As the sun set over Beirut, the protesters dispersed peacefully, but their demands remain unmet. The future of the amnesty law and the fate of Ahmad al-Assir continue to be flashpoints in Lebanon's fragile political landscape.

For now, the streets of Beirut bear witness to a community seeking justice and inclusion in a deeply divided nation





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