Sunita Kaur Appointed President of Asia at Universal Music Publishing Group

UMPG announces Sunita Kaur as President, Asia, effective July 1. Based in Singapore, she will lead growth initiatives, strengthen market presence, and champion songwriters across the region. Kaur brings experience from Twitch, Spotify, and Facebook.

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has announced a major restructuring with the appointment of Sunita Kaur as President, Asia, effective July 1. Based in Singapore, Kaur will lead UMPG's activities across the Asian continent, tasked with driving sustainable growth and strengthening the company's presence in key markets.

In her new role, she will work closely with UMPG teams across the region to support and amplify the voices of songwriters and artists, ensuring they have the platforms, partnerships, and protections needed to thrive. The appointment comes as part of a broader strategic reorganization at the music publishing giant, aimed at fostering a more connected, inclusive, and forward-looking music ecosystem.

Kaur reports directly to Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of UMPG, who expressed enthusiasm about the hire: 'Asia represents one of the most exciting and important regions for the future of music publishing, and I’m thrilled that an executive of Sunita’s experience and depth is joining UMPG to lead our continued growth in the region. She has a deep understanding of the evolving digital landscape and the opportunities it creates for songwriters, and her leadership and relationships across the region will be invaluable as we continue supporting and championing the next generation of songwriters.

' Kaur brings a wealth of experience in music, digital media, and technology. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, APAC at Twitch from 2020 to 2023. Prior to that, she held key positions at Spotify, including Managing Director for Southeast Asia and Vice President of Revenue for APAC. From 2011 to 2013, she oversaw Facebook’s operations in the region as Director for Asia.

Her career trajectory demonstrates a deep understanding of both the creative and technological sides of the industry. In response to her appointment, Kaur remarked, 'I’m grateful to Jody and Marc for the opportunity to join UMPG at such an exciting time for the company and for music across Asia.

Having worked across both music and technology throughout my career, joining UMPG feels like a natural and exciting next chapter as those worlds continue to come together in new and powerful ways. Asia is at a defining moment for the global music ecosystem, and I look forward to working with our teams across the region to drive the next phase of growth and opportunity for songwriters.

' The move underscores UMPG's commitment to expanding its footprint in Asia, a region that is increasingly pivotal to the global music industry. With a rapidly growing middle class, rising digital consumption, and a vibrant local music scene, Asia offers immense potential for music publishing. Kaur's appointment is expected to bolster UMPG's ability to tap into this potential, leveraging her extensive network and experience in digital platforms.

She will oversee operations across multiple markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asian nations. This restructuring also involves the departure of Markku Jenkins, who has served as President of Australia and the Asia Pacific Region. Jenkins' role will be phased out as part of the reorganization, with a focus on streamlining regional leadership. Kaur's leadership is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective, combining her digital expertise with a deep appreciation for the creative community.

UMPG represents a vast catalog of songs from legendary artists and emerging talents alike. The company's focus on songwriter advocacy and digital innovation aligns with Kaur's background. Her appointment signals a new era for UMPG in Asia, where the convergence of music and technology is reshaping the industry. This news has been well-received by industry observers, who see it as a strategic move to capitalize on Asia's growth trajectory.

The music publishing sector is undergoing rapid transformation, with digital streaming driving revenue and new opportunities for creators. Kaur's experience in scaling digital platforms like Twitch and Spotify positions her well to navigate these changes. She is known for her collaborative leadership style and her ability to forge partnerships across the entertainment ecosystem. In her previous roles, she has championed diversity and inclusion, values that are central to UMPG's mission.

As she takes on this new challenge, Kaur will be focused on building a stronger infrastructure for songwriters in Asia, ensuring they receive fair compensation and creative support. The region has a rich history of music, from K-pop and J-pop to Bollywood and traditional folk, offering a diverse array of talents. UMPG aims to be at the forefront of nurturing these talents and bringing their work to a global audience.

With Kaur at the helm, the company is poised to make significant strides in the Asian market, fostering a more vibrant and sustainable music ecosystem for years to come





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