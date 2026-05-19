Sunit Scott, heir to Singha beer empire, sacked in scandal after allegations of sexual abuse by brother

The controversy unfolded concerning the sexual abuse allegations levied by the younger brother on his older sibling which resulted in the termination of his position at the Singha Brewery, parent company of Boonrawd Brewery.

The heir to the Singha beer empire in Thailand has been sacked in disgrace after his British brother accused him of a years-long campaign of sexual abuse.

The scandal unfolded when Siranudh Scott, the younger brother, posted a tearful video alleging he had been abused between the ages of 12 and 24 in their family mansions. Siranudh, 29, denounced his family, claiming they had all known about the abuse and even played Sunit's taped confession, but didn't do anything. The two brothers are scions of the Bhirombhakdi family, who control the iconic Thai beer brand. Boonrawd Brewery, the parent company, announced the sacking of Sunit Scott today.

Siranudh's video spread across Thai media and caused a stir, with Siranudh claiming to have played Sunit's confession tape to the family. In the recording, Siranudh accused his brother of forcing him to perform oral sex. Sunit initially denied the accusations and acknowledged some 'rough' play between them in the past. After Sunit's letter of resignation, Bhirat Bhirombhakdi, the CEO of Singha Brewery, and cousin to the Scott brothers, signed a letter presiding his sack.

The family has also admitted its regret and cooperation in the authorities' investigation. In an online letter, Sunit Scott expressed his intention to resign and cooperate with the authorities in clarifying his case. Before this scandal, the Bhirombhakdi family was listed as Thailand's 15th richest by Forbes, with a net worth estimated at around £1.3billion. They also have interests in food manufacturing, hotels, power, and property





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Human Rights Thailand Sex Abuse Sexual Assault Sexual Harassment Sunit Scott Siranudh Scott Thai Beer Boonrawd Brewery Bhirombhakdi Family Singha Forbes Claim

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