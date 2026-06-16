Sunflower’s Ulrik Pedersen Wants to Bring the Good Vibes to Pitti Uomo

Scandi brand Sunflower’s founder Ulrik Pedersen teased its spring 2027 runway show during Pitti Uomo in Florence will be a laid-back affair staged at Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino.

teased the concept of the show taking place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CET on the terrace of the city’s Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino theater.

Titled “No Soundtrack,” the event will indeed have a key music component. runways and in everything we do, we are just super laid-back and relaxed,” Pedersen said.

“A big part of the show should always be music and we had a lot of local bands playing in. Now we’re bringing local musicians to Florence, as well,” he added, mentioning the involvement of Danish composer and pianist August Rosenbaum in the upcoming show.

“We want to take out all the posh of a fashion show. For us, it’s a good mood, good music, nice people — and hopefully a beer,” quipped the.

“Many people go to like 500 shows a season and, when the season is over, they don’t remember the styling of the clothing because they saw 2,000 different fits. For us it’s important that they remember the vibe, and want to come back next time.

” Such an approach also informed the choice of the venue, which needed to have no “limitations when it comes to the volume of the music,” and an outdoorsy aspect in sync with the shows Sunflower stages back home in summer. No seating but a standing format will also suggest an event more akin to a concert than a stiff fashion gathering.

Entertainment aside, clothes will have their say, too, with a collection that promises to build on the pragmatic yet cool take on traditional menswear and the wardrobe-building pieces the brand Pedersen founded with Alan Blond is known for. Rather than chasing fashion thrills, Pedersen’s razor-sharp focus on product has always pushed him to play with interesting fabrics and tweak silhouettes, resulting in modern interpretations of classic tailoring.

“We don’t do suiting for bankers or lawyers, but want to have the young kids wearing . And then maybe style it with a pair of cowboy boots,” he said. As per Sunflower’s standard practice, denim will play a big role in the lineup, which is poised to include the brand’s go-to look: a long tailored navy coat worn with a dress shirt, jeans and boots.

“We do this on all runways, all the time — it’s the Sunflower uniform and it always works,” Pedersen said. “It works when you go to office or if you go to a bar. If you are a regular guy wearing this look, as soon as you put on your long coat, you look super dressed up.

” But decamping to Florence for the season also meant paying tribute to the host country, as well as daring to integrate new additions here and there. Case in point: a heightened focus on leather — already a bestselling category for the brand — will be part of the mix, with pieces ranging from jackets to coats with washed-out effects and oozing a vintage feel. And silky shirts in vibrant colors will be among the novelties this time around.

“We never did these before, but going to a nice spot in, you need these pop-colored shirts where you have some shininess to it. They’re super feminine in a way. Our challenge was to make them masculine,” Pedersen said.

“Then we are reintroducing something that we have been missing since our first collection and is now making a strong comeback,” he said about shiny cowboy boots, expected to ground many looks. Both Pedersen and Blond have a background in the fashion industry, with the former also having previously launched men’s brandwith Victor Lindh in 2007. Once he exited that venture, Pedersen still noticed a gap in the market and thought of starting again.

“Especially here in Scandinavia, but also internationally, many brands were becoming way too boring and maybe too commercial. They started out super well, but then after a few years, it looked like they were sleeping in the product development,” he said.

“And then we had the other contrast, which were all thebrands that suddenly became way too logo-driven and too expensive. So we there was a lack of real good menswear in the market. ” Pedersen and Blond put their long-standing connections with manufacturers to good use and launched Sunflower in 2018.

The brand increasingly gained traction andWhen the brand was named guest designer of this edition of Pitti Uomo along with DSM Kei Ninomiya and Simone Rocha, Copenhagen Fashion Week chief executive officerexpressed her pride for the choice and praised the label for embodying “both the creative and commercial strength of our region. ”To be sure, Pedersen underscored that the clear business strategy the cofounders had in mind since Day One has contributed to their brand’s healthy status.

“The problem is that when brands get successful, they are almost killed by their own success because suddenly they have way too many customers. We only want the best of the best retailers globally,” Pedersen said about keeping Sunflower’s distribution footprint to the current 220 retailers.

“We shouldn’t have any more. We have all the good ones. ” These include key independent stores, which Pedersen has a preference for, such as Antonioli and Sugar in“It’s difficult for us as a small brand to have a dialogue with a department store in Tokyo or in Milan, but easier to have a good relationship with a smaller indie store,” he said.

“Back in the day, you could do both, but it’s getting polarized. ” Asked about his ultimate mission for the label, Pedersen said he would like to take Sunflower “as far as possible and be as big as possible without any compromises. ” “ that we’re stepping into the office happy every morning. That our creative mindset is what is driving Sunflower and not an economy guy acting like, what I call, ‘a brand terrorist.

’ For me it’s important that as long as I’m in charge of all the creative stuff, I’m also the decision taker. And then let’s see how far we can go,” he said.

“I did another brand in the past where suddenly it became too much and we were put in a box and it became more complicated. A rule for us is: If it’s too complicated, it’s not worth it. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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