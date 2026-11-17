Kevin Stewart receives a six-year prison sentence for false imprisonment and sexual intent after holding two students hostage at gunpoint in Sunderland.

Kevin Stewart, a 26-year-old resident of Sunderland, has been sentenced to six years in prison after holding two female university students hostage in their home. The incident occurred at a student flat where Stewart had gained entry by posing as a potential new tenant interested in renting a spare room. Upon entering the property, Stewart escalated the situation by producing an air gun, a knife, and condoms, immediately threatening the two women with rape and murder.

Hostage Crisis Unfolds Inside Student Home

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the ordeal lasted for approximately two hours during which the terrified victims were deprived of their mobile phones and their freedom. Stewart, who possessed an imitation firearm and a blade, forced the students into a bedroom and demanded they remove their clothing. He repeatedly threatened to kill the women if they attempted to scream or call for help, asserting that he had a silencer on the weapon despite the victims not knowing it was a fake.

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Court Details Threats and Weapon Possession

Recorder David Gordon presided over the sentencing, noting that Stewart admitted to trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, two charges of false imprisonment, and possessing an imitation firearm with intent. The judge emphasized that the defendant made explicit death threats and engaged in protracted intimidation that left the victims with lasting fear. Recorder Gordon stated that there was no doubt the case involved intent to rape, repeated numerous times during the incident, and that the possession of the weapon and knife caused extreme fear for the students' safety.

Prosecution Outlines Deception and Control Tactics

Prosecutor Michael Bunch detailed how Stewart tricked his way into the house under the guise of viewing the property before revealing his true violent intentions. Bunch explained that Stewart ordered one woman into a bedroom while keeping the other under control, eventually demanding both hand over their phones. The prosecutor noted that Stewart told the women they had a choice between allowing him to assault them or facing being hit to render them unconscious for sexual violence. At one point, Stewart attempted to reason with the victims and put the gun down, but quickly retrieved a knife to re-establish his dominance.

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Victims Share Impact Statements and Trauma

The crisis ended only when another housemate returned to the flat and heard crying and pleas for mercy from the bedroom, prompting an emergency call to the police. Officers arrived to find the two victims extremely distressed and crying hysterically. One victim provided a statement describing a terror she will likely never forget, noting that Stewart never intended to look at the spare room. She recounted being told over and over again that he would rape and kill her, adding that she genuinely believed this could be her last day on earth and that she thought he would shoot her dead.

Defense Claims Remorse and Atypical Behavior

Liam O'Brien, representing the defense, informed the court that Stewart has autism, ADHD, and a learning disability, arguing that this incident was out of character for him. O'Brien stated that Stewart has expressed deep remorse and denies ever intending to carry out the threats of violence or sexual assault. The defense maintained that Stewart has never engaged in behavior of this severity before and is truly sorry for the distress caused. Following the sentencing, Recorder David Gordon ordered that Stewart must register as a sex offender for life due to the nature and severity of the crimes committed against the students.