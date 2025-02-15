Sunday Storm Brings Breezy Conditions and Weather Hazards

A storm quickly moved through the region on Sunday, bringing breezy conditions, weather hazards, and cooler temperatures. The storm featured isolated to scattered storms with rain, strong winds, and a low chance of tornadoes.

A storm moved quickly through the region on Sunday, bringing breezy conditions and weather hazards before cooler temperatures settled in. Over 100 children attended the first Preschool Palooza at the Highlands Regional Library, an event featuring book giveaways, performances, and activities designed to introduce families to preschool options. The event is part of the River City Readers program, which aims to promote reading and literacy among young children.

\Saturday evening temperatures remained in the mid-60s with high humidity and light winds. Light rain was possible, with only 6 hundredths of an inch expected. By early evening, the rain had ended.\Sunday started with temperatures in the mid-60s and breezy winds from the south and southwest. Skies were partly to mostly cloudy with high humidity and a low chance of rain. By early afternoon, temperatures peaked in the mid-70s, with breezy winds reaching 30 miles per hour from the southwest and accompanying rain. Isolated to scattered storms developed, moving quickly through the area with rain, strong winds, and a low chance of tornadoes. A Wind Advisory was in effect until 7 PM on Sunday. Those caught in a rip current were advised to relax and float, avoid swimming against the current, and if possible, swim parallel to the shoreline. If escape was not possible, they should face the shore and call or wave for help. Small craft were urged to exercise caution nearshore due to east to southeast winds ranging from 15 to 20 knots and seas up to 6 feet. Offshore, a Small Craft Advisory remained in effect for seas up to 8 feet. As the storm moved through, ocean conditions were expected to worsen





