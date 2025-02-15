Sunday Storm Brings Breezy Conditions and Cooler Temperatures; Preschool Palooza and Business Fire Highlight Local News

This article covers a variety of local news stories, including the quick passage of a Sunday storm, a successful Preschool Palooza event at the Highlands Regional Library, and a devastating business fire in the Commonwealth area. It also reports on a fatal car crash on I-10.

A Sunday storm moved quickly through the area, bringing breezy conditions and weather hazards before cooler temperatures settled in. >100 children attended the Highlands Regional Library's first Preschool Palooza , which featured book giveaways, performances, and activities. The event gave families a chance to learn about preschool options and is part of the River City Readers program aimed at promoting reading and literacy among children.

Meanwhile, in the Commonwealth area, a business fire destroyed three semis and a car, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). Early Saturday morning, a driver was killed when their car veered off I-10 westbound in Baker County and struck a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.





SUNDAY STORM PRESCHOOL PALOOZA BUSINESS FIRE FATAL CRASH LOCAL NEWS

