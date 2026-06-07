Sunday Puzzle: NBA Team Names

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe plays the puzzle with OPB listener Jocelyn Tutak of Portland, OR., along with Weekend Edition Puzzlemaster Will Shortz.

As you probably know, the N.B. A. finals are going on right now. Game 3 between the Knicks and the Spurs is tomorrow night. So today I've brought a puzzle based on N.B.

A. team names.2. The name of what N.B. A. team is an anagram of THRONES4. Name two N.B.

A. franchises that are birds. 5. You can remove the consecutive letters UGG of one N.B. A. team to get another. What teams are these?

Last week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, a longtime writer and showrunner for"The Simpsons.

" Name a classic song with a two-word title. Drop the first letter. Add an R after the new first letter. The result will be the names of two countries one after the other.

What song is this? If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament . KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.





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