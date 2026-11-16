Sunday Night Football: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase torch Steelers in 38-18 Bengals victory

Burrow threw for 409 yards and four TDs while Chase caught 11 passes for 231 yards.

The Bengals wanted to create a special “white out” environment for Sunday’s game, with the home team wearing its “White Bengal” uniform and helmet. Quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase were stellar on Sunday night, with Cincinnati defeating division-rival Pittsburgh 38-18.

In just the first half, Burrow had 302 yards and three touchdowns before finishing the contest 35-of-44 for 409 yards with four TDs. Joe Flacco came in for mop-up duty midway through the final period.at least four touchdownsAs he often is, Chase was Burrow’s favorite target, catching 11 passes for 231 yards. While Chase didn’t have a touchdown himself, he caught deep bombs of 53 and 43 yards that helped set up scores.

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It was the third-highest output of Chase’s career and the fourth time he’s gone over 200 yards in a regular-season game. The Bengals scored on four of their five first-half possessions, and would have made it all five if Evan McPherson had hit his 43-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide right. That was McPherson’s first missed kick of the season. But McPherson had opened the scoring with a 24-yard field goal to cap the opening drive.

Drew Sample had a 3-yard TD catch, Chase Brown had a 2-yard score, and Dohnte Meyers had a 15-yard touchdown reception to give the Bengals a 24-3 halftime lead. Brown caught his second touchdown in the third quarter to make it 31-3. And Samaje Perine closed the Bengals’ scoring with his 1-yard touchdown run with 10:08 left in the fourth quarter. As well as Cincinnati’s offense played, the defense may have been better.

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Aaron Rodgers started the contest 0-of-8 passing, with his first completion not coming until there was 4:31 left in the second quarter. Rodgers ended the night 15-of-29 for 143 yards with two touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter after the game was out of reach. Rodgers was also sacked three times. With the win, the Bengals are now 7-2 on the season and have sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

They will have an extra day to prepare, as they’ll face the Commanders next Monday night.