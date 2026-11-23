George Kittle caught two touchdowns as San Francisco became the first team to score at least 30 points against Minnesota in 2026.

Sunday night’s victory over the Vikings makes for a great argument that they are. San Francisco put together a dominant performance against Minnesota, coming away with a 35-10 victory in Mexico City.

The 49ers were impressive on both offense and defense, but the result from the former was particularly notable. It’s the first time Minnesota has allowed 30 points all year, with only two teams reaching 20 points prior to Sunday’s contest. Quarterback Brock Purdy had an excellent night, finishing 21-of-26 for 255 yards with three touchdowns. Head coach Kyle Shanahan took him out of the game midway through the fourth quarter with the contest effectively decided.

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George Kittle caught the first two touchdowns of the night, with Mike Evans catching Purdy’s third late in the second quarter. The 49ers then scored again on Ji’Ayir Brown’s pick-six off Kirk Cousins to hold a 28-10 lead at halftime. Running back Christian McCaffrey added a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cap a 13-play, 98-yard drive that put the game out of reach.

Evans had six catches for 109 yards with a score, Keenan Allen caught three passes for 38 yards, and Kittle finished with three receptions for 34 yards with two TDs. On the other side, Kirk Cousins was frustrated by the 49ers’ pressure throughout the game as the Vikings couldn’t get much going on offense. Cousins ended the matchup 26-of-38 for 235 yards with a pick.

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He was taken out late in the contest, as Carson Wentz came in for mop-up duty. It didn’t help that Minnesota was missing left tackle Christian Darrisaw for much of the contest. He suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. The 49ers also lost an offensive lineman, as right tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a serious lower-leg injury in the first half.

He was carted off in an air cast after players were visibly upset by the nature of his injury. With the win, the 49ers move to 9-1 and are in the driver’s seat for the NFC’s No. 1 seed. They will host the division-rival Seahawks next Sunday afternoon. The Vikings fall to 7-3 after starting the season 6-0, having lost three of their last four.

They will be back at home in Week 12 to face the Falcons.