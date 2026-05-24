Sunday Circular: Expert-Recommended Essentials, Life-Changing Stuff, and More

Explore our recent favorites, including expert-recommended essentials, life-changing stuff you didn’t know you needed, newly launched gizmos, and very good deals. Also, find new Best in Class charcoal grill, a poplin dress you can wear over (matching) pants, and loads of lightweight linen and summer shoes on sale for right now from many of our favorite brands.

We write about hundreds of products each week. Here, in our version of the Sunday circular, we’ve plucked some of our recent favorites: expert-recommended essentials , life-changing stuff you didn’t know you needed, newly launched gizmos , and very good deals we uncovered while trawling through the vast online-shopping universe.

We’ve also found some new Best in Class charcoal grill, a poplin dress you can wear over (matching) pants, and loads of lightweight linen and summer shoes on sale for right now from many of our favorite brands. Whether it’s for professional or a leisurely stroll through the park, the all-natural flax fabric wicks away moisture, breathes like no other, and is perfect for keeping cool in this sweltering heat.

We’ve also found these Rothy’s fisherman sandals, sure to be as comfortable as the brand’s classic flats, with no break-in time needed, and they’re machine-washable too. Floss has recently launched its crowd-favorite floss in a 30 percent thinner version, which glides smoothly and leaves teeth cleaner than ever before.

We’ve also found a yacht step, originally designed for the tight spaces of a boat, that provides instant reach to top shelves and high cabinets in a closet, kitchen, or library without dragging out a stool. Lastly, we’ve rounded up a few pieces that may be worth stocking up on before any further major changes take place, like our picks for the best lightweight linen and summer shoes on sale for Memorial Day.

We’ve also tried seven of the latest formulas of lightweight, hydrating, and sheer makeup, with Korres’ coming out on top





NYMag / 🏆 111. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sunday Circular Expert-Recommended Essentials Life-Changing Stuff Newly Launched Gizmos Very Good Deals Best In Class Charcoal Grill Poplin Dress Lightweight Linen And Summer Shoes All-Natural Flax Fabric Rothy's Fisherman Sandals Floss Yacht Step Korres' Makeup Lightweight Hydrating And Sheer Makeup

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