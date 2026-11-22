Sunday Brunch producers confirm Tim Lovejoy is taking a break from the show, with Denise van Outen co-hosting alongside Simon Rimmer. Fans express concern over his third consecutive absence.

Producers of the Sunday Brunch television series have officially confirmed that Tim Lovejoy is taking a break from his presenting duties. The announcement follows widespread concern from viewers who noticed the chef was missing from screens for the third consecutive week. The last time the 58-year-old appeared on the program was on November 1, prompting speculation among the loyal fanbase regarding his status.

Denise van Outen, aged 52, assumed co-hosting responsibilities for the recent Sunday morning broadcast alongside veteran presenter Simon Rimmer, aged 63. A spokesperson for the show addressed the gap in the lineup, stating that Lovejoy is taking a break and that the production team looks forward to welcoming him back soon. This official statement comes after fans took to social media platforms to voice their anxiety about his sudden absence.

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Viewer Concern Over Extended Absence

Enthusiastic followers of the program expressed their worry on social media, with many questioning the reason behind Lovejoy's prolonged silence. Comments such as 'Where's Tim gone?' and 'I miss you' appeared frequently on fan forums and social networks. One viewer wrote, 'No Tim Lovejoy on Sunday Brunch again. I hope he's alright,' while another asked, 'Where is Tim Lovejoy? What is happening? Any news? I'm getting worried.' The Daily Mail has approached Lovejoy's representatives for further comment regarding the duration of his leave.

Denise van Outen Discusses Newfound Freedom

While Lovejoy is away, Denise van Outen has continued to hold the fort, bringing her own personal updates to the public eye. The television presenter recently shared that she feels sexier than ever since entering her fifties, citing increased confidence in her body image. She told The Sun that she prefers her current shape, noting that her hips have expanded and she loves her curvier figure compared to her twenties.

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Van Outen explained that the secret to her confidence is self-acceptance, stating she feels quite free when wearing a bikini. Her recent social media activity, which included photos in fishnet tights and mini shorts, coincided with reflections on her personal life. She admitted in the summer that she has grown in confidence and feels more comfortable in her skin as she ages, marking a significant shift from her earlier years.

Co-Parenting Challenges With Ex-Husband

The presenter also spoke about getting her freedom back as her daughter, Betsy, reaches the age of 16. Van Outen welcomed her daughter in 2010 with her ex-husband, West End star Lee Mead, who won the television show Any Dream Will Do. The couple married in 2009 but later separated in 2013 due to gruelling work schedules, long-distance strain, and growing apart.

Despite the separation, Van Outen described their co-parenting as brilliant, though she admitted the process was challenging. She revealed that she had done much of the parenting alone, which was difficult at times. Now that Betsy is older, the star noted a sense of relief. She mentioned that for years, she felt guilty leaving for work, remembering when Betsy was four and crying at the door. Her mother helped look after the child, but Van Outen still felt terrible about being away for work trips lasting one or two nights.

Next Steps in Broadcasting

With Betsy now 16 and more independent, Van Outen feels she can relax and focus on her career and personal life. She described this stage of life as a 'second wind,' allowing her to enjoy her freedom again. Van Outen noted that her daughter is now happy to see the back of her, saying 'come on, off you go,' which contrasts sharply with the anxiety of her early parenting years. It remains unclear how long Lovejoy will be absent, but Van Outen and Rimmer continue to deliver the Sunday Brunch experience to viewers.