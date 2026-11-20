Sundance-winning 'Cactus Pears' producer Neeraj Churi is behind Ambarien Alqadar's debut 'Nisa,' headed to the WAVES Film Bazaar Co-Production Market.

,” a Hindi-Urdu comedy-drama about a young divorcee working at her mother’s beauty salon in Delhi, to the Co-Production Market at The project evolved out of a documentary exploration of the world Alqadar grew up in.

The feature screenplay was developed at the Writers Ink Screenwriting Lab in 2023, where it won the Emerging Voice in Indian Cinema Award, and was selected for TorinoFilmLab’s Next Feature Film program in 2026. Alqadar’s proof-of-concept short “Stray Girls” tested the film’s tone and visual language in the Delhi neighborhood where she intends to shoot.

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Martin Scorsese Says His 'Cleopatra' Movie With Angelina Jolie Was 'Ruined' by Seth Rogen and the Sony Hack: 'It Was Gonna Be Really Wild' “Nisa” follows 24-year-old Fiza, who returns to her mother’s home in Delhi after an abrupt divorce, only to find that her old bedroom is being prepared for her brother’s wedding. She reluctantly works at her mother’s beauty salon.

Amid botched wax jobs, gossip and driving lessons, Fiza begins to imagine a life she can choose for herself.

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“As a child, my mother’s beauty salon in New Delhi was one of my favorite places. I remember women arriving in burqas and leaving with freshly colored hair. I loved their humor and their ease around one another. Years later, when I returned, I questioned if home could be a place of return.

Fiza’s story grew out of those two experiences,” Alqadar says. The project is in development, with filming planned for December 2027 and January 2028. Alqadar hopes the film will result in “people going away thinking they are like us, their lives have similar challenges of survival and their dreams are like ours.

” Neeraj Churi is producing through Lotus Visual Productions in the U.K., alongside Eugene Sun Park of Chicago’s Full Spectrum Features and Mumbai-based Khan & Kumar Media, which partners with New York’s Ammi Media. ” and SXSW Audience Award winner “A Place of Our Own. ” He is also executive producer on “Lovers in the Blue Night” .

“The script was a page-turner and certain images stayed with me long after I’d finished reading,” Churi says. “Ambarien writes from lived experience, and you feel it in her affection for these women and her eye for the absurd in their everyday lives. Working with her on ‘Stray Girls’ made me want to help her bring that same sensibility to a feature and find audiences for it in India and internationally.

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” The project has $300,000 secured against a $750,000 budget, leaving a gap of $450,000. Churi says the team is seeking to bring in an international co-producer, particularly in Europe.

“We’re also pursuing independent equity and exploring co-production funds and production incentives to close the gap. Film Bazaar is also an opportunity to speak early with sales agents and distribution partners about how the film can reach audiences.

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