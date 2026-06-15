Sundance meetup with Lena Dunham and thoughts on Lars Von Trier's 'The House That Jack Built' - Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells, a Broadway star and actor from the HBO series "Girls", expressed his thoughts on his experience at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. He also revealed that he had met Lena Dunham during the festival and had not been informed about her memoir yet.

Rannells played Elijah on the hit HBO series from 2012 to 2019. Elijah was the college ex-boyfriend of Hannah (Dunham), who later came out as gay and befriended his ex-boyfriend.

The Broadway star shared that his story about his time with Cooper, 59, inspired a story line for his character. Williams has reacted to her former Girls costar Dunham's latest tell-all memoir by saying she needs to read more before she says anything. The season 5 of the show first aired in 2016, fans speculated about whether a famous newscaster was the inspiration for Dill.

Cooper, who is a fan of the show, reacted to the fans' theories that Dill was based on him, but he didn't mention anything to Rannells. Rannells also shared that his performance as Dill was all his doing and didn't take any inspiration from a public figure. The Broadway star has been in relationships with other celebrities like Stoll in the past. His performance as Dill is a breakthrough moment in his career.

The Broadway star starred as several other characters in the show that was his breakthrough role in acting. Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical lifesaver'. Sean Hayton reacts to Tony nomination: 'I never, ever believed I'd make the stage' 'I'm still in awe': Callum Blue on 'My Dad Wrote a Porno' thesimilar comments, ``,`,`,`,``,`. A man who looked like Dill was speculated by fans to be a famous newscaster.

Acutally Dill was based on Andrew Rannells' real-life closeted friend and partner. The Broadway star denied it, claiming that his performance was entirely his own. Rannells also expressed his own experiences with coming out in his show, possibly hinting at the closeted friend concept





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