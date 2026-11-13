Sundance Institute Honors Jesse Eisenberg and Dawn Porter at New Boulder Home

Jesse Eisenberg, Dawn Porter, Beth de Araújo, and Gine Prince-Bythewood receive awards at Sundance Film Festival's Boulder fundraiser honoring independent cinema legacy.

Jesse Eisenberg, Dawn Porter, Beth de Araújo, and Gine Prince-Bythewood will receive prestigious honors at the Sundance Institute's annual fundraiser in Boulder. The event, titled Celebrating Sundance Institute: The Boulder Debut, takes place at the Limelight Boulder hotel in late January. Stanley Tucci emcees the ceremony, which marks the historic first iteration of the festival in its new home location.

Sundance Festival Relocates to Boulder

The Sundance Film Festival has officially established a new home in Boulder, Colorado, shifting its operations to this new venue. David Linde, CEO of the Sundance Institute, stated that the organization is deeply honored to recognize groundbreaking figures in cinema during this transition. He described the upcoming event as a memorable kickoff to the festival's historic new chapter. The move aims to continue the institute's legacy of supporting bold voices in independent film while maintaining its long-standing commitment to emerging talent.

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Jesse Eisenberg Receives Trailblazer Award

Jesse Eisenberg is set to receive the Trailblazer Award, an honor previously bestowed upon film icons like Christopher Nolan, Chloé Zhao, and James Mangold. This recognition celebrates an artist's unwavering dedication and notable contributions to the field of independent film. Eisenberg has participated in the Sundance Film Festival for nearly 40 years, both as an actor in films like The Squid and the Whale and as a filmmaker with When You Finish Saving the World. His latest project, A Real Pain, won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award in 2024 and is also receiving this honor. Eisenberg expressed gratitude for the award, noting he was surprised and honored to join the list of Trailblazer recipients. He also recently released The Debut, starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti, further cementing his status as a multifaceted industry leader.

Gine Prince-Bythewood Honored with Luminary Award

Gine Prince-Bythewood will receive the Robert Redford Luminary Award, a new addition to the Sundance programming introduced in January 2026. This award was created following the passing of film icon Robert Redford in September 2025 at the age of 89. The Luminary Award recognizes individuals who use their resources and insights to create possibility and make the world a better place. Prince-Bythewood contributed significantly to the festival by developing the 1998 January Screenwriters Lab, Directors Lab, and Screenplay Reading Series. She served as a creative advisor for the 2023 Directors Lab. She stated that the Sundance Institute labs changed the trajectory of her life, particularly after her debut feature Love and Basketball faced rejections from studios before gaining festival support.

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Dawn Porter Wins Vanguard Award for Nonfiction

Dawn Porter is receiving the Vanguard Award for Nonfiction, which honors emerging artists who highlight the art of storytelling and creative independence. The Vanguard Awards specifically recognize talent in both fiction and nonfiction genres. Porter is a respected documentary filmmaker known for her impactful nonfiction work. The Vanguard Award highlights her ability to use nonfiction narratives to explore complex social and political issues. Her selection underscores the institute's commitment to supporting diverse voices in documentary filmmaking. Porter joins Beth de Araújo, who receives the Vanguard Award for Fiction, in celebrating emerging talent at the Boulder debut event.

Beth de Araújo Awarded Vanguard Fiction Honor

Beth de Araújo receives the Vanguard Award for Fiction, recognizing her emerging status in the genre. She is best known for her second feature Josephine, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. The film won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for drama and the Audience Award for drama. Sumerian Pictures acquired the film for a theatrical release in the fall. Araújo was previously nominated for the 2022 Gotham Award for Breakthrough Director for her debut Soft and Quiet. She praised the Sundance Institute community for fostering a home for artists to share their stories with uncompromising vision. She expressed excitement about seeing the festival thrive in its new Boulder location.