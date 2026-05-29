Hailey Van Lith is on the search for a new home yet again.

After just nine games played this WNBA season, the Connecticut Sun waived Van Lith, the team announced on Thursday. During her brief stint in Connecticut, Van Lith averaged 8.1 points while shooting 49.2 percent from the field across 17.6 minutes per game.

Connecticut’s Guard Hailey Van Lith warms up before the Suns’ loss to the Fire at Moda Center on May 27, 2026 in Portland, Ore. In Van Lith’s place, the Sun activated french guard Leila Lacan who has returned from the 2026 La Boulangère Wonderligue in France. Lacan, who the Sun drafted with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, averaged 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists through 25 games with Connecticut during her rookie season.

The Sun have experienced a dismal start to the 2028 season, currently sitting at the bottom of the WNBA standings with a 1-8 record. Van Lith is grateful for the opportunity from the Sun, along with the team’s transparency concerning her situation,This marks the second team that Van Lith has been waived from in less than a month, with theGuard Hailey Van Lith drives on Luisa Geiselsoderduring the second half of the Sun’s loss to the Fire.and she had a relatively uneventful rookie season, averaging 3.5 points while shooting 33.9 percent from the field through 29 games off the bench.

Van Lith quickly rose to prominence during her time in college, being a standout player with Louisville, LSU, and TCU throughout her five-years in the NCAA. After spending three years with Louisville, Van Lith joined a stacked LSU team which featured Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson, but ultimately lost in the Elite Eight to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa squad.

During her senior season with the Horned Frogs, Van Lith averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists and helped lead her team to an Elite Eight appearance.





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